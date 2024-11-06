90% of the Top Great Lakes Fishing Guides Are Trolling to Catch More Walleye. Why Aren’t You?
Trolling has long been known as one of the most efficient ways to catch fish. For species like walleye, salmon and even crappie, this deadly method for presenting multiple baits is hard to beat. But, the idea of setting and managing multiple lines without tangling can be intimidating to the uninitiated. Well, here’s some good news! It isn’t nearly as complicated as it looks, and with a few tips and a little practice you’ll soon be getting the most out of every chance you get to hit the water.
How To Troll Multiple Lines
The demonstration in the attached video above and in the instructions below is for running a total of six lines, three port-side and three starboard-side, but the same instructions are true for four, eight, or even ten lines. Just make sure you know the laws for trolling and number of lines per angler for the particular water you’re fishing.
Walleye tournament angler and owner of Church Tackle, Jason Julian makes it look easy. “It’s easiest if you set the outside line first and progress toward the inside from there,” advises Julian. “I'm going to run my longest leads on the outside and then shorter leads on the lines closer to the boat.”
The “lead” refers to the distance from the lure to the planer board. These amounts can vary depending on the specific lures and the depth you’re trying to get your lures to run. In this case, he’s setting a 50-foot lead for his outside line.
Once he has let the lure out 50-feet, he will attach the planer board. In this case, Julian is using the Church Tackle Walleye Board. This board is a good match for the size and style of baits he’s running, but Church Tackle has a wide variety of boards for all styles and sizes of baits and fish species.
Once the board is attached to the line, he’ll disengage the reel’s spool to let more line out. Almost immediately, the planer board will start to do its job and plane out to the side of the boat.
Julian says, “I always try to let my boards out on the clicker.” The clicker is a feature on many reels designed for this style of fishing, which makes that “stereotypical fishing reel sound”, clicking as the reel’s spool turns. “First of all, the clicking makes it easy to tell if the boards are going out away from the boat. And also, you can hear it if a fish hits that lure. The clicks will start going faster, almost screaming, so you know you have a fish on.”
Once that outside board is on it’s way into position, he’ll start letting the second lure out. “Our number two board will be a 40-foot lead.” Once the lure is 40-feet behind the boat, he’ll attach another planer board to the line and feed it out behind the boat until it falls into place.
For the third line on this side of the boat, our most inside line, we’re going to use a 30-foot lead. When the lure is 30-feet behind the boat, attach another planer board and send it on its way.
Once these three lines are set, simply repeat the process on the other side of the boat.
Pro Tips for Easy Trolling
So, that’s the basic layout for trolling multiple lines. Following are some specific tips to add to that plan and improve your efficiency.
Getting Your Boards In Line
When all your lines are out, you’ll want to make adjustments to your planer board positions by either increasing or decreasing the amount of line between the rod and the planer board. Ideally, you want your boards to be trailing behind your boat in a shallow V-formation when seen from above. The board on your outside line will be the farthest behind the boat, and the board on your inside line will be the closest to your boat. “Yeah, the goal is to have your boards running in a straight line. That way, whether it’s a fish on or a weed fouling your lure, you’ll more easily notice your board falling out of formation and be able to react more quickly.
The Best Fishing Reel for Trolling
It isn’t absolutely necessary, but if you can use reels with a built in line counter, it will make it much easier to keep all of your boards and baits organized in precise formation. Julian has found that the Shimano Tekota has all the features he needs, but there are many other brands and options available.
Using a Variety of Baits
In this example, we’re using crankbaits which all dive to the same depth. If you are running a variety of baits, position the deepest diving bait on your inside line and your shallowest running bait on the outside. This positioning will make it a lot easier to avoid tangling lines when reeling in to check or change lures or when reeling in a fish.
How To Attach the Board
When you attach the planer board to the line, attach it within an inch or two of the tip of the rod. Julian explains, “If you're two feet down the line from the rod tip, that's a 52-foot lead. So, to keep everything accurate, try to get it close to the tip.”
Lets Go Catch More Walleye
Running multiple planer boards looks more complicated than it really is. It does take a little practice, but the effort will be rewarded with a lifetime of great fishing.