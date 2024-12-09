Fishing

Humminbird Unveils MEGA Live 2 and XPLORE Fish Finders: A Great Day For Fishing Technology

Kurt Mazurek

A seamless fishing setup featuring the MEGA Live 2 and XPLORE Series, empowering anglers with next-level sonar and mapping integration. / Humminbird

Humminbird has revolutionized fishing technology again with the introduction of the MEGA Live 2 forward-facing sonar and XPLORE™ series fish finders. These innovations combine cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and user-friendly interfaces to maximize every angler’s time on the water.

It’s never been a secret that I’m a fan and longtime user of Humminbird’s electronics. While I can’t deny there are lots of great brands and products out there, the interface with Humminbird always seems to fit the way my brain works–kind of like Mac vs. PC, for me. I prefer intuitive, dependable, and ready to get to work. That’s Humminbird for me.

MEGA Live 2: Real-Time Clarity and Precision

Close-up of the Humminbird MEGA Live 2 screen, revealing ultra-clear sonar details of fish, structure, and bait in real-time. / Humminbird

The MEGA Live 2 sonar system provides anglers with ultra-responsive, crystal-clear imaging for real-time fish tracking. Key features include:

  • Enhanced Clarity & Stability: Spot fish and underwater structures with refined imaging and minimal noise.
  • Improved Target Separation: Distinguish between bait, fish, and underwater cover with unmatched precision.
  • Better Bait Tracking: Monitor lure movements to optimize tactics.
  • Versatile Views & TargetBoost: Switch between Down, Forward, and Landscape modes, with TargetBoost enhancing visibility in open water.
  • Compatibility: Works with APEX, XPLORE, and SOLIX G3 models.

Available January 2025, the MEGA Live 2 ensures anglers have the tools to maximize their time on the water.

XPLORE Series: Next-Generation Fish Finders

Kevin VanDam using the Humminbird XPLORE fish finder, highlighting its touchscreen display and advanced fishing technology.
Legendary angler Kevin VanDam demonstrates the powerful features of the Humminbird XPLORE fish finder, showcasing its advanced mapping and intuitive touchscreen interface. / Humminbird

The New XPLORE Series combines the intuitive features of HELIX with advanced technologies like Cross Touch control, fast start-up, and built-in HD LakeMaster® and CoastMaster™ maps. Highlights include:

  • Seamless Integration: Sync with Minn Kota motors and the One-Boat Network for total boat control.
  • Advanced Waypoint Management: Customize up to 10,000 waypoints and sync with a smartphone.
  • Redesigned Interface: Enjoy a streamlined touchscreen and keypad for effortless operation.
  • High-Definition Mapping: Includes coverage of 13,000 lakes and 170 million acres of coastal waters.

Available in 9”, 10”, and 12” displays, XPLORE is designed to meet the needs of every angler, offering unparalleled visibility and performance.

MEGA Live 2 and XPLORE: A Perfect Pair

When paired, the MEGA Live 2 and XPLORE Series deliver unmatched clarity, speed, and responsiveness, making sure every cast is where you want it.

I’m always excited about getting the most out of my time on the water. These new releases from Humminbird are sure to make that happen.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

