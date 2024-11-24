Fishing

YETI Crossroads® Wheeled Luggage: The Best Rolling Suitcase for Adventure Fishing Travel

Serious fishing can take you all over the world. How will you make sure your gear stays organized and safe while you’re on the road?

Kurt Mazurek

The YETI Crossroads® 29” Wheeled Luggage—designed for durability and efficiency, perfect for adventure travel.
Designed for Adventure Travel

Frequent travel has taught me the value of well-built, intelligently designed luggage. On a recent trip, I learned the YETI Crossroads® 29” Wheeled Luggage embodies these qualities, offering durability, functionality, and style.

External Features for Easy Access

This luggage prioritizes convenience and organization. A vertical zippered stash pocket is perfect for quick-access items like maps, magazines, or a tablet. The top-edge zippered pocket is ideal for storing chargers, cables, or your wallet, with a built-in key tether for added security—no more frantic airport searches for car keys.

The versatile YETI Crossroads® suitcase handles all your essentials with multiple grab handles for easy maneuvering.
Additionally, grab handles on all sides make lifting and maneuvering the bag effortless, whether pulling it off the baggage carousel or sliding it into your car's trunk.

Internal Organization Made Easy

The Crossroads® zips open in a 70/30 split for efficient packing.

  • Deeper Compartment: Secured by a zippered mesh divider, this space fits bulkier items like shoes, rain gear, and several changes of clothes. Two large mesh pockets on the divider offer additional storage for smaller essentials like socks or t-shirts.
  • Shallower Compartment: Divided into two zippered pockets, it’s perfect for organizing toiletries, camera gear, or tackle boxes. The included small and medium Crossroads® Packing Cubes make packing even more efficient, keeping your items neat and accessible.
Organized and ready for adventure: Interior mesh pockets and packing cubes keep everything in place during your journey.
Built to Withstand Tough Conditions

Durability is where this luggage shines. Constructed with a molded polycarbonate base and 700 Denier TuffSkin™ Nylon, it’s built to handle rugged adventures while resisting water and abrasion. For context, the 700 Denier rating means this fabric is significantly tougher than the average nylon jacket.

Other standout features include a sturdy, flex-free extending handle and heavy-duty zippers. The oversized wheels glide smoothly over curbs and uneven terrain, and their replaceable design ensures long-term reliability—a rarity among suitcases.

Smooth-rolling, oversized wheels make navigating airports and off-road terrain easy with the YETI Crossroads® Wheeled Luggage
Specs at a Glance

  • Dimensions: 29.9” H x 16.1” W x 12.4” D
  • Weight: 10.5 lbs. (empty)
  • Capacity: 73 liters
  • Colors: Olive, Navy, Black, Alpine Brown, and seasonal options
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Bonus: Comes with small and medium packing cubes for added organization
From fishing gear to formal attire, the YETI Crossroads® holds everything you need with smart, spacious compartments.
Perfect for Fishing and Beyond

I recently used this bag on a five-day fishing trip requiring versatile packing for varied conditions, from rain to sunshine. It fit everything I needed, including formal attire for a fancy evening event, plus camera gear and fishing essentials.

Built to withstand rugged travel: YETI Crossroads® luggage features a tough, molded polycarbonate base for added protection.
If you’re tired of squeaky-wheeled suitcases and disorganized packing, the YETI Crossroads® 29” Wheeled Luggage is an investment worth making. Its innovative features, robust design, and thoughtful details make it perfect for anglers and adventurers alike.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

