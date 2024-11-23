An Epic Accidental Catch: Alexandra Spring’s World Record Atlantic Halibut from Cape Cod
A Fishing Trip Takes an Unexpected Turn
On July 22, Alexandra Spring and her fiancé, CJ Peppe, joined Captain Ian Leonard for one of their annual summer fishing trips. They had traveled from Florida to Cape Cod for three consecutive summers, experiencing Southern New England’s legendary angling opportunities. This time the weather told the Captain that targeting Bluefin tuna would be their best bet. They began setting out live bait lines and waiting for the tuna to react, but Spring couldn’t sit still. She grabbed an ultralight, slow-pitch, jigging setup with an A87 diamond jig and got to work while they waited for the tuna.
After just 15 minutes of jigging, what felt like a snag quickly turned into something far more extraordinary. The fish fought with relentless weight, and when it finally approached the surface, it saw the boat and made another powerful run. Tapping into her experience and determination, Spring eventually hauled the behemoth aboard, knowing it was a huge fish but not yet realizing she’d made angling history.
Sometimes, fishing delivers surprises so big they rewrite the record books. For Alexandra Spring, an accomplished angler with nine prior world records, a routine tuna trip off Cape Cod turned into an unforgettable encounter with a 33-pound, 14-ounce Atlantic halibut. This remarkable fish was not only the first halibut she had ever caught, but also secured her tenth International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record, this time as the 30-pound Line-Class World Record Holder for Atlantic Halibut.
Record Confirmed by IGFA
Initially, the group thought the reel was spooled with 20-pound line, speculating the halibut might set a women’s record in that class. However, upon submitting the required materials for certification, the line tested for 30-pound breaking strength. Remarkably, Spring’s halibut bested a decades-old record set in Greenland during the 1980s. The IGFA recently certified her achievement, cementing her place in the fishing record books once again.
A Remarkable Achievement in Recreational Fishing
Spring’s accidental Atlantic halibut is a testament to the unpredictability of fishing and the rewards of staying open-minded and adventurous on the water. Whether you’re targeting tuna with live bait or jigging to pass the time, you never know when the next bite will bring a catch that changes everything.
