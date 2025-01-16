Fishing

IGFA’s Anglers Relief Fund: Applications Open Now

Providing Disaster Relief to Fishing Communities Worldwide.

Kurt Mazurek

After the hurricane: A sad reminder of why the IGFA’s Anglers Relief Fund is vital for fishing business recovery.
Helping Anglers Recover After Disasters

When natural weather-related disaster strikes, fishing communities often bear the brunt. But they are also the first to rally to help each other through the difficult times. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is proud to announce that its Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund (WARF) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations.

These grants will provide critical financial assistance to recreational fishing professionals—including captains, guides, crews, and outfitters—whose livelihoods have been severely affected by natural disasters, including hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Established in 2017 in a partnership with Costa Sunglasses, WARF has distributed over $305,000 to aid captains, guides, and fishing crews in rebuilding their livelihoods.

Satellite image of a hurricane over Florida with the WARF logo superimposed, representing aid for affected fishing profession
The WARF logo symbolizes hope for fishing communities in the path of destruction. / WARF | IGFA

How the Anglers Relief Fund Works

WARF provides grants of up to $10,000 to nonprofit organizations supporting fishing professionals hit by natural disasters. These nonprofits then distribute the funds to individuals in need. Past beneficiaries include communities in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and beyond.

Who Can Apply for WARF Grants?

Nonprofits assisting recreational fishing professionals can apply now at www.igfa.org/WARF. Applications close March 15, 2025, and selected organizations will be notified by May 1, 2025.

Dark skies and palm trees bending in high winds during a hurricane, symbolizing the destruction facing fishing communities.
Palm trees bend against strong winds as a hurricane approaches a coastal fishing community. / Envato | marn123424 | U8LPU76

Supporting Fishing Communities Together

WARF relies on contributions from supporters to provide this relief. Recent contributions have come from organizations like Costa Sunglasses, Captain Experiences, Connected by Water and IGFA members and concerned individuals everywhere.

Want to help? Donate today at www.igfa.org/WARF or contact Eric Combast at ecombast@igfa.org.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

