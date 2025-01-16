IGFA’s Anglers Relief Fund: Applications Open Now
Helping Anglers Recover After Disasters
When natural weather-related disaster strikes, fishing communities often bear the brunt. But they are also the first to rally to help each other through the difficult times. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is proud to announce that its Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund (WARF) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations.
These grants will provide critical financial assistance to recreational fishing professionals—including captains, guides, crews, and outfitters—whose livelihoods have been severely affected by natural disasters, including hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Established in 2017 in a partnership with Costa Sunglasses, WARF has distributed over $305,000 to aid captains, guides, and fishing crews in rebuilding their livelihoods.
How the Anglers Relief Fund Works
WARF provides grants of up to $10,000 to nonprofit organizations supporting fishing professionals hit by natural disasters. These nonprofits then distribute the funds to individuals in need. Past beneficiaries include communities in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and beyond.
Who Can Apply for WARF Grants?
Nonprofits assisting recreational fishing professionals can apply now at www.igfa.org/WARF. Applications close March 15, 2025, and selected organizations will be notified by May 1, 2025.
Supporting Fishing Communities Together
WARF relies on contributions from supporters to provide this relief. Recent contributions have come from organizations like Costa Sunglasses, Captain Experiences, Connected by Water and IGFA members and concerned individuals everywhere.
Want to help? Donate today at www.igfa.org/WARF or contact Eric Combast at ecombast@igfa.org.
MORE LIKE THIS:
An Angler Catches a Monster Tuna and Potential World Record at 443 Pounds
An Epic Accidental Catch: Alexandra Spring’s World Record Atlantic Halibut from Cape Cod