IGFA and Walker's Cay Announce 2025 IGFA Walker's Cay Shootout
The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and Walker’s Cay are teaming up to host the inaugural IGFA Walker’s Cay Shootout, a world-class billfish tournament that will take place from April 23-26, 2025, in the pristine waters of Walker’s Cay, Bahamas. This event offers anglers the chance to compete in one of the most legendary sportfishing destinations while advancing global billfish conservation.
Tournament Details: Dates, Rules, and Entry Requirements
- Date: April 23-26, 2025
- Location: Walker’s Cay, Bahamas
- Rules: Release Format -earn points for billfish species. Prizes for top teams and anglers.
- Entry: $4,500 per team ($1,500 is a donation to IGFA conservation and education)
- Side Pot: $18,000 mandatory Calcutta
Tournament Overview
This is a 100% release format tournament, adhering strictly to IGFA International Angling Rules, underscoring the event’s commitment to ethical angling and sustainability. Fishing will take place, April 24 and April 25, with teams earning release points for billfish species. Prizes will be awarded for the top-performing teams and anglers, combining competitive excitement with conservation-focused principles.
Bridging Sportfishing History and Conservation Goals
“The IGFA Walker’s Cay Shootout blends the thrill of sportfishing with meaningful conservation efforts,” said IGFA President Jason Schratwieser. “Walker’s Cay is iconic in sportfishing history, and this tournament honors that legacy while supporting critical billfish conservation and education programs worldwide.”
Competition and Camaraderie
Participants will enjoy a laid-back, tropical atmosphere, complete with buffet-style dining and a casual captain’s meeting under a covered tent in the gantry area. The $4,500 entry fee per team includes a $1,500 tax-deductible donation to IGFA’s conservation and education programs. An additional $18,000 mandatory Calcutta, managed by Walker’s Cay, raises the stakes, enhancing the competitive spirit of the event.
“Walker’s Cay has long been synonymous with sportfishing excellence,” said tournament director Ryan Edwards. “This partnership with the IGFA brings together unmatched fishing, camaraderie, and conservation for a truly unforgettable experience.”
How This Event Shapes Sportfishing for Generations
Proceeds from the event will support the IGFA’s mission to protect billfish populations, fund essential research, and promote ethical angling practices. A portion of the funds will also go toward youth angling education initiatives, ensuring the preservation of sportfishing for future generations.
This first-ever IGFA Walker’s Cay Shootout is set to become a cornerstone event in the sportfishing calendar, celebrating the heritage of Walker’s Cay while shaping the future of sustainable recreational angling.
