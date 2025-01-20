The SpaceX Photo Bomb: Best Fishing Picture for 2025
SpaceX Starship's Seventh Flight Test Turns Into An Amazing Photo Bomb
During a Zman video production shoot for the new Big BallerZ™ Ball Tail jerk bait in Plum/Chartreuse Tail. While wade-fishing in the saltwater flats near South Padre, Mac Hoover, Jose Chavez, and Ryan Harder tripled up on massive trout with impeccable timing, just as the SpaceX Flight 7 launched.
Early Thursday morning, having learned about the rocket's launch schedule, Mac was insistent about getting this epic shot fishing in front of the launch. He knew there was a good fishing area about 10 minutes from the site. And as if it was all meant to be, the spot held a massive cluster of giant trout that morning.
All three rods bent over at nearly the same time, only minutes before launch. The anglers found themselves in the perfect spot to create an incredible lifelong memory! The image which has been shared all over social media, even caught the attention of Elon Musk, who liked the post on X.
Check out the Big BallerZ™ Ball Tail jerk bait
Starship's Seventh Flight Test Background
The seventh flight test of Starship on January 16, 2025, was a landmark event demonstrating the operational readiness of the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage. The test began with a nominal ascent powered by all 33 Raptor engines, showcasing robust performance.
During the test, the Super Heavy booster completed its first stage booster mission and executed a hot-stage separation, transitioning to its boostback burn. This critical maneuver ensured the booster could return to the launch site for recovery. The successful landing burn and catch using the ‘chopsticks’ robotic arm marked the second successful catch of a Super Heavy booster.
The upper stage of Starship performed admirably, lighting all six Raptor engines and completing its ascent burn to space. The vehicle flew within its designated launch corridor, ensuring public safety and operational integrity. This successful test was a significant milestone, bringing SpaceX closer to interplanetary travel.
SpaceX Starship explode over Atlantic Ocean on Flight Test 7
January 16, 2025. Starship Flight Test 7. Starbase, South Texas. 403 feet tall. LIFTOFF! The first stage, Super Heavy, returned to the pad and was caught by the chopsticks.
8.5 minutes into the flight, comms with the Starship upper stage, Ship 33, were lost. Then Ship 33 blew up over the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos Islands. Many people in the area witnessed it.
Initial investigation by SpaceX says a propellant leak in the cavity above the engine firewall caused a fire which increased pressure beyond the venting and then boom. The FAA has ordered an investigation and SpaceX must identify and fix before next flight.
Despite this, SpaceX is still pushing ahead with the Starship program and sees these test flights as data gathering and design improvement opportunities.
Founding of SpaceX
Elon Musk founded SpaceX with a crazy idea: to make space travel cheaper and eventually send humans to Mars. The company started in a small warehouse in El Segundo, CA with a small team of talented people from major aerospace companies.
Musk thought affordable space travel was necessary for human survival. He wanted a multi-planetary species with Mars as the next step. This led to all the innovations and breakthroughs SpaceX would do.
From day one, SpaceX was out to disrupt the aerospace industry. The mission to make space travel better was the guiding principle for all the early work and decisions that would lead to the historic moments.
READ NEXT:
CDFW Catches Halibut and Salmon Poacher With Illegal Fish Fleeing Restaurant
World Record Blue Bastard Caught! Does Craig Williams Hold the Coolest Title in Fishing?