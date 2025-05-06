Minor League Baseball

Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Returns to Action Following Injury, Gives Hope to Organization

Charlie Condon, who has been sidelined with a wrist injury, made his season debut on Monday for the ACL Rockies, going 2-for-2.

Brady Farkas

Georgia's Charlie Condon (24) takes the field at the start of a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2.
Georgia's Charlie Condon (24) takes the field at the start of a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Entering play on Tuesday, the Colorado Rockies own the worst record in baseball at 6-28 overall. For most of the season, the situation has seemed hopeless, however, things got a little better on Monday as top prospect Charlie Condon made his return to the field.

The No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft last season, Condon has been out all year with a fractured wrist. Playing for the ACL Rockies in his season debut, he went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a steal and two RBIs.

The following comes from an MiLB.com report:

Sidelined since March 11 due to a non-displaced fracture of his left wrist, Condon began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on May 5. Condon, the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft and Colorado's No. 2 prospect, went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs in his season debut. Once fully healthy, Condon is likely to be assigned to High-A Spokane, where he appeared in 25 games last season in his pro debut

Condon is the No. 25 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He played his college ball at Georgia, hitting .433 last season with 37 homers.

He hit just .180 in the minors last season with one home run, though reports indicated that he had a hand injury during his post-draft season.

At the big-league level, the Rockies will take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET.

They'll play the Detroit Tigers, who lead the American League Central.

