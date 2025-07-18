Seattle Mariners' OF, Out all Season, Set For Minor League Rehab
Seattle Mariners outfielder Cade Marlowe will make his return to the field on Friday night, as he'll play center field for the High-A Everett AquaSox. He's also expected to hit leadoff.
The 28-year-old hasn't played all season. Speaking on May 9, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said that Marlowe had been sidelined by a procedure on his back. He had been designated for assignment in February, but cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.
A former 20th-round pick of the Mariners in 2019 out of West Georgia, he made his major league debut in 2023. He's appeared in 42 games, hitting three home runs and driving in 11. He's a .240 career hitter in that limited action.
He had one of the more memorable M's home runs in recent memory, hitting a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.
Given that he's not on the 40-man roster, and that he hasn't played all season, there's certainly an uphill battle for Marlowe to get on the major league roster this season, but with his speed (43 MiLB steals last season), there's always a chance that he could find an appearance this year.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 51-45 and five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will play Houston on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
