Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate to Get Wild New Identity in 2025
The rollout of minor league alternate identities continued on Wednesday with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announcing that they will be known as the Yellow City Pigweeds for at least six games this season.
The franchise is the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The organization explained the move in a press release:
Amarillo’s new moniker, inspired by the nickname “Yellow City”, offers a vibrant celebration of the regions’ unique natural beauty. By referencing the iconic yellow soil and wildflowers that blanket the land in spring and summer, the new identity deepens the connection to the area’s stunning landscape. It also brings attention to the pigweed plant, a distinctive species found in the Texas Panhandle, which transforms into the famous tumbleweed when it matures and is carried by the wind. The new identity not only honors Amarillo’s environmental richness but also highlights its resilient, ever-evolving nature, a nod to the region's wild spirit and enduring charm.
The Pigweeds will debut their new identity on April 27 against Double-A San Antonio. They will also wear the uniforms on May 30, June 25, July 31, Aug. 17 and Sept 11.
They could wear the uniforms for other games, but these are the confirmed dates as of now. You can also bet there will be new merchandise for fans to purchase around the branding, but we haven't seen any information on that yet.
The Diamondbacks report to spring training in one week and as players start to get booted from major league camp, we'll get a better idea of what the Sod Poodles roster will look like.
The minor league season begins on April 4.
Related MiLB Stories
GOLD GLOVER ON THE MOVE: Nick Ahmed, who won two Gold Gloves with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has found a new home with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN ON THE RISE: Ryan Sloan, the Seattle Mariners' second-round pick in 2024, reportedly just missed out on being a Top 100 prospect this year. CLICK HERE:
YORKE LEARNING NEW SPOT: Nick Yorke, former Top 100 prospect as a second baseman, is working to make the Pittsburgh Pirates roster as a right fielder. CLICK HERE: