Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A Affiliate Puts Awesome Alternate Hats on Sale Finally

In case you forgot, our NEWEST alternate identity the YELLOW CITY PIGWEEDS is UN-PIG-IEVABLE! 🐷



Pre-Orders are still open for the Yellow City Pigweeds On-Field Cap. You won't want to be the only one without one on April 27!



PREORDER: https://t.co/2zfzhPJlD7 pic.twitter.com/qiRACW9SP8