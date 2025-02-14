Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A Affiliate Puts Awesome Alternate Hats on Sale Finally
Recently we heard that the Amarillo Sod Poodles are set to become the Yellow City Pigweeds for a few select games this season.
The Sod Poodles are the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Well, now the fans can get in on the alternate uniform action, as the organization just announced that the Pigweeds hats are on sale. And we gotta say, they look pretty sharp!
The organization explained the move in a press release:
Amarillo’s new moniker, inspired by the nickname “Yellow City," offers a vibrant celebration of the region's unique natural beauty. By referencing the iconic yellow soil and wildflowers that blanket the land in spring and summer, the new identity deepens the connection to the area’s stunning landscape. It also brings attention to the pigweed plant, a distinctive species found in the Texas Panhandle, which transforms into the famous tumbleweed when it matures and is carried by the wind. The new identity not only honors Amarillo’s environmental richness but also highlights its resilient, ever-evolving nature, a nod to the region's wild spirit and enduring charm.
The Pigweeds will debut their new identity on April 27 against Double-A San Antonio. They will also wear the uniforms on May 30, June 25, July 31, Aug. 17 and Sept 11.
They could wear the uniforms for other games, but these are the confirmed dates as of now.
The Diamondbacks are at spring training right now and the Amarillo roster will become clearer as players get booted from major league camp.
The Double-A season begins on April 4.
