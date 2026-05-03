Jonah Tong's Latest Triple-A Gem Could Set Stage for Return to Mets

The New York Mets haven't lived up to their fan base's lofty expectations so far in 2026. But one of the team's top prospects might be an option to try to help turn things around, at least based on his most recent start in the minors.

Right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong, New York's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 42 overall prospect for 2026, twirled six one-hit innings for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Saturday. The 22-year-old gave up just one unearned run on one hit and two walks, adding six strikeouts in Syracuse's 9-6 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Regardless of the result, this was undoubtedly one of Tong's best individual performances so far this season. This was also the first time he completed six innings in 2026. But while he pitched well on Saturday, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the young righty this year. He has a 4.60 ERA through seven Triple-A starts in 2026, with 44 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. Despite a couple of rough outings in April, though, this latest start could be a sign that Tong is getting closer to being ready for a return to the majors.

Could Jonah Tong provide a spark in the Mets' rotation?

Aug 29, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21) reacts after striking out Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (not pictured) to end the top of the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets currently have the worst record in the majors at 11-22. At least part of the blame can be placed on the team's offense, which has scored the second-fewest runs in the league (113). On the pitching side of things, though, the Mets rank 14th in team ERA (4.06) and are tied for third in strikeouts (311).

Either way, there have been some recent question marks in New York's rotation, mostly surrounding left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Kodai Senga. Peterson gave up seven runs over 3 2/3 innings in his latest start and has a 6.53 ERA on the season, while Senga was placed on the injured list toward the end of April with lumbar spine inflammation. The Mets have already called on pitching prospect Christian Scott to make two starts, but Tong could be next in line if the team is looking to adjust its rotation more.

Even if New York doesn't plan on calling Tong up soon, Mets fans will want to monitor how the young hurler performs in his next outing. If he strings together two consecutive strong performances, the 22-year-old could force himself into the conversation for a spot in the Mets' starting pitching staff.