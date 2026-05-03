Jonah Tong's Latest Triple-A Gem Could Set Stage for Return to Mets
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The New York Mets haven't lived up to their fan base's lofty expectations so far in 2026. But one of the team's top prospects might be an option to try to help turn things around, at least based on his most recent start in the minors.
Right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong, New York's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 42 overall prospect for 2026, twirled six one-hit innings for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Saturday. The 22-year-old gave up just one unearned run on one hit and two walks, adding six strikeouts in Syracuse's 9-6 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Regardless of the result, this was undoubtedly one of Tong's best individual performances so far this season. This was also the first time he completed six innings in 2026. But while he pitched well on Saturday, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the young righty this year. He has a 4.60 ERA through seven Triple-A starts in 2026, with 44 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. Despite a couple of rough outings in April, though, this latest start could be a sign that Tong is getting closer to being ready for a return to the majors.
Could Jonah Tong provide a spark in the Mets' rotation?
The Mets currently have the worst record in the majors at 11-22. At least part of the blame can be placed on the team's offense, which has scored the second-fewest runs in the league (113). On the pitching side of things, though, the Mets rank 14th in team ERA (4.06) and are tied for third in strikeouts (311).
Either way, there have been some recent question marks in New York's rotation, mostly surrounding left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Kodai Senga. Peterson gave up seven runs over 3 2/3 innings in his latest start and has a 6.53 ERA on the season, while Senga was placed on the injured list toward the end of April with lumbar spine inflammation. The Mets have already called on pitching prospect Christian Scott to make two starts, but Tong could be next in line if the team is looking to adjust its rotation more.
Even if New York doesn't plan on calling Tong up soon, Mets fans will want to monitor how the young hurler performs in his next outing. If he strings together two consecutive strong performances, the 22-year-old could force himself into the conversation for a spot in the Mets' starting pitching staff.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk