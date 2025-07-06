Milwaukee Brewers Left-Hander Nears Return, to Make Minor League Rehab Assignment
Veteran left-hander Nestor Cortes had a horrible start to the season, giving up eight runs in two innings to his old team, the New York Yankees, on March 29.
He redeemed himself his next time out, beating the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 over six innings of one-hit ball.
Then real pitching disaster struck.
Cortes, 30, hasn’t pitched since April 3, sidelined since due to a left elbow flexor strain that eventually landed him on the 60-day injured list. But he’s on the cusp of a return, expected to be back with the Brewers later this month.
Before then, he’s got a date with at least one more rehab assignment. He is scheduled to pitch Tuesday for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
He’s already made one start at Triple-A Nashville, throwing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Cortes told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he has missed being part of the team on a daily basis.
“Days become longer and the weeks become longer and the months become longer. If you’re traveling and you’re hurt, you’re still there,” he said.
“When the team travels and we stay back, we come in for two, three hours and then go home. So, now you’re home and planning what to do. Obviously, you’re trying to get as healed up as possible, so you’re not really doing out-and-about stuff. Trying to take care of your body and stuff like that. For me, I have a son now, so I guess I’m happy I stay back. But at the same time, I do want to travel with the team and want to be involved.”
The Brewers acquired Cortes in a trade last Dec. 13. The Yankees sent Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin the Milwaukee for reliever Devin Williams.
Cortes has a career record of 34-22 with a 3.88 ERA in 137 career games over eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Yankees and Brewers. He was an American League All-Star in 2022 when he had a 12-4 record and 2.44 ERA and finished eighth in voting for the AL Cy Young Award.
