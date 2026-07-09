Yankees Provide Latest News on Top Prospect George Lombard Jr.'s Injury

The New York Yankees have shared an update regarding the status of the franchise's top prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday that Lombard, New York's No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is "close to a return" from the injury that's sidelined him since the middle of June, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. The 21-year-old has reportedly resumed hitting and fielding after spraining a couple of fingers on his glove hand last month.

On June 16, Lombard was forced to exit his Triple-A game early after he appeared to injure his left hand while attempting to catch and tag out a runner trying to steal second base. Then, the next day, the Yankees announced that while all tests came back negative, the top prospect was dealing with a few sprained fingers. But now, the fact that the 2023 first-round draft pick is resuming baseball activities is a good sign that he could return to game action soon.

Brian Cashman suggests George Lombard Jr. still has a chance to make his MLB debut this year

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, far right, and manager Aaron Boone, second from right, on the field for practice on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the Bronx. Yankees Workout | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before going on the injured list last month, Lombard was starting to see more success at the plate in Triple-A. In 42 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this year, the 21-year-old is hitting .231 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. But in 14 games in June before spraining his fingers, the young infielder had a .306 batting average, a .426 on-base percentage, and a .997 OPS.

When Lombard first got injured, plenty of New York fans were immediately concerned that it'd cost him a shot at making his big league debut in 2026. But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday that the top prospect "might be a choice at some point" in the second half of the season. Cashman added, according to Kirschner, that Lombard is "plug-and-play ready to go defensively and has closed the gap he had coming into the season offensively."

Those are encouraging comments from the Yankees' GM for any fans who might have been worried that Lombard's injury would derail his potential MLB debut later this year. But first, how the former first-round pick performs after returning from the injured list could play a role in whether he ends up in the Bronx this season.