Report: Cleveland Guardians Signing Pitcher Vince Velasquez to Minor League Deal, Will Invite Him to Camp
Attempting a comeback, right-hander Vince Velasquez is signing a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians, pending a physical.
That's according to MLB.com insider Jon Heyman, who said Tuesday Velasquez would get an invitation to spring training with the big league club.
Velasquez, 32, hasn't pitched in a major league game since May 27, 2023, with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Two weeks later, on June 9, 2023, the veteran underwent suprgery to repair damage to his right ulnar collateral ligament.
Noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure, which at the time was described as a hybrid -- more than a repair but not a full Tommy John reconstructive surgery. He had that surgery on his arm in 2010.
He was expected to miss 11 or 12 months but did not return in 2024.
The Houston Astros selected Velasquez out of a Southern California high school in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. In December 2015, he was shipped to the Philadelphia Phillies in a seven-player trade.
He played five-plus seasons with the Phillies before he was designated for assignment and subsequently released in September 2021. He had brief stints with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates following his release.
Velasquez was off to a 4-4 record with a 3.86 ERA in eight starts with the Pirates in 2023 before being sidelined for the season.
He left a May 4 start against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings, citing elbow discomfort. After time on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation, he returned to make one start against the Seattle Mariners on May 27. He was pulled after two innings and was done for the season.
In 191 career games (144 starts), Velasquez is 38-51 with a 4.88 ERA.