Seattle Mariners Acquire Minor League Pitcher in Trade With Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners 26-man roster for 2025 is effectively set after the team announced a reunion with veteran infielder Jorge Polanco on Feb. 3.
But the team wasn't done tinkering with the 40-man roster and Triple-A depth and made another move the same day they formally announced re-signing Polanco.
Seattle acquired right-handed reliever Casey Legumina from the Cincinnati Reds in return for cash considerations. The Mariners designated left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz for assignment to make room for Legumina on the 40-man roster.
Fans of Washington and Pacific Northwest sports might recognize Legumina's name. He was a reliever for the Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team from 2017-19 and earned all-West Coast Conference honors during his time in Spokane, Wash.
Legumina was drafted in the eighth round by the Reds in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's spent the majority of his time in the minor leagues but has gotten a taste of major league action the last two seasons.
From 2023-24, Legumina has made 17 appearances for Cincinnati. During that time, he's totaled a 6.95 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 22 innings pitched.
Legumina's slider generated significant whiff and chase numbers in Triple-A, but so far he's struggled to translate that effectiveness in his limited time in the major leagues.
Seattle's pitching staff is especially good at getting effective innings from pitchers who specialize in sliders and sinkers. And if the Mariners have to go to Triple-A often for depth, as they had to last year, there's a chance Legumina can start to see success if he gets another stint in the major leagues.
