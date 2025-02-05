Well-Regarded New York Mets Prospect Set to Take Positive Step in Lengthy Injury Rehab
New York Mets top pitching prospect Christian Scott is nearing a major milestone in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Speaking with SNY TV, Scott said he's feeling good in his recovery and that he should start throwing again next month. Unfortunately, even with that, he's going to be out for the season and won't return until 2026.
Scott, a 25-year-old righty, was drafted by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Florida. He actually did make his major league debut in 2024, going 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine starts, but he still maintains his rookie and prospect status.
Baseball America just ranked him as the No. 11 prospect in the organization.
Assuming a typical recovery, Scott will be 27 when he returns to the mound in 2026. That makes him old for a prospect but leaves him with the potential for several productive MLB seasons. He has shown in flashes the capability to be a No. 4 starter or better.
The Mets have Sean Manaea locked up long-term and also signed Frankie Montas to a two-year deal this offseason, but there isn't much long-term security in the Mets rotation, so Scott could have a chance to step in once he's healthy. But he's got a long road ahead until we reach that point.
The Mets made the National League Championship Series last offseason, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They signed Juan Soto this offseason and remain one of the biggest threats to Los Angeles in the National League.
