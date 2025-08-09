2026 Ice Climbing World Cup Provisional Schedule Released
As the final weeks of summer approach, elite ice climbers are preparing for the upcoming World Cup season. The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) has prepared one of the most gripping adventure sport events in the world — the UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour, which includes the World Cup. After experiencing immense success last year, the organization is preparing for yet another massive turnout.
According to a UIAA report, 220 athletes registered for the 2024-25 Tour season, a 40% increase from the year prior. Not only was the competition popular among climbers, but it also made headlines around the world and spanned across various social media platforms.
The UIAA YouTube channel reached eight million views, and the UIAA's Instagram page landed nine million views on reels. It's undeniable that the sport has been gaining traction, even outside of the climbing community. The 2025-26 events are expected to generate the same amount of attention and excitement..
"We're thrilled to launch the 2026 UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour calendar, returning to iconic venues and expanding our Continental Cup presence across Europe and North America," said World Ice Climbing Board Chair JoAnne Carilli-Stevenson, per the UIAA. With the support of our new partners, it promises unforgettable moments for both athletes and fans."
The first stop, Cheongsong, will be a regular host for World Cup events through 2030, after a deal was made earlier this year between the UIAA, the Korean Alpine Federation (KAF), and the province of Cheongsong. The second location, Saas-Fee, has an extensive history with ice climbing events and continues to be an exceptional host for the World Cup competitions. Since 2002, the Swiss village has offered an incredible venue for UIAA climbers.
The third location will be held in the United States in Longmont, Colorado, which will mark the first North American stop of the 2026 World Cup. Shortly after, athletes will make their way to Edmonton, Canada, for the second North American stop of the season, which will mark the final World Cup event.
The 2026 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup Provisional Schedule
Date
Location
January 9-11
Cheongsong, South Korea
January 22-24
Saas-Fee, Switzerland
February 20-22
Longmont, United States
February 27 - March 1
Edmonton, Canada
"The 2025-2026 UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour will celebrate a return to the roots of the sport and continue to expand its global reach," Carilli-Stevenson explained in a separate UIAA statement. When the event begins, each World Cup competition can be viewed live or on demand via the UIAA YouTube channel.