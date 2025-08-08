LA28 Sport Climbing Event to Separate Three Climbing Disciplines
The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics are going to look a bit different for climbers this year, and for good reason. At the Paris 2024 Games, climbing events included speed and a combined boulder and lead event in which 68 climbers competed.
While it was deemed a success, changes are coming for the next Olympic Games. Rather than combining disciplines, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) announced in April, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC), that the three disciplines will now have their own set of medals.
Combining the boulder and lead events really pushed athletes to their limits and put their skills to the test. However, changing the format for LA28 will allow competitors to hone in on one discipline for a chance to win a medal.
"From the beginning of our Olympic journey, we have always had the target of three sets of medals for our athletes. Each of our disciplines has its unique strengths, and now everyone will see these at LA28," said IFSC President Marco Scolaris, as reported in the announcement.
"I'm happy to be at this point in our history thanks to a fantastic collaborative effort from so many people. The climbing community, from the athletes to the spectators to the staff, all working together," he continued. "I'm personally grateful to the IOC and LA28; working together in these last months was a great human and sports experience. LA28 will be an ever-bigger celebration for Climbing."
Since its official debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, climbing has taken off in the competition realm. As the sport continues to grow in popularity, more adjustments in formatting are likely to be made with time. Years ago, the thought of climbing becoming an Olympic sport was inconceivable, so watching the sport flourish is nothing short of inspiring.
This is a massive step forward for the community, and adding to the thrill will be the Paraclimbing debut at the Paralympics in Los Angeles, in which eight medal events will be in action. The IFSC continues its ongoing advocacy for climbers in every corner of the globe in hopes of sharing all that the sport has to offer — excitement, talent, and a strong sense of community. In the grand scheme of things, LA28 isn't too far away, and athletes have already begun preparing for their time to shine.