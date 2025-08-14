2026 IFSC World Cup to Make Historic Appearance in Chile's Capital
The 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup continues to move along with impressive and tight competitions. In September, Lead climbers will compete in Koper, followed shortly by speed athletes heading to Guiyang after the Koper events conclude. Although there is still plenty of excitement left in the season, 2026 isn't too far away, and the IFSC is nailing down dates for next year's World Cup schedule.
One of the historic stops of this season included the Speed competition in Denver, Colo., as this marked the first time the city had hosted the event. Joining Denver in making a grand debut was Curitiba, Brazil, which hosted the continent's first World Cup. As climbing continues to grow, IFSC events are likely to reach more locations over time — an exciting endeavor for climbers and the sport.
The entirety of the 2026 schedule still remains unknown, but the organization has now named two of the locations: Santiago and Prague. Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, has been a long-standing World Cup host and will welcome climbers next summer for the third consecutive year. However, Santiago has yet to host a World Cup, so their inclusion in the 2026 schedule has drawn praise and excitement.
Santiago to Host First Lead and IFSC Speed World Cup Next Year
In a recent announcement, the IFSC shared that Santiago, the Capital of Chile, will be hosting a Lead and Speed World Cup in 2026 for the first time in history. While this will be the first World Cup held in Santiago, the city is no stranger to what it takes to host a successful IFSC event.
As written by the organization:
"In October 2023, Santiago also staged the Pan American Games, where climbers from across the Americas competed for a full set of Olympic quota places for Paris 2024. Just a few months later, in March 2024, the Chilean capital also hosted the XXI IFSC General Assembly, further cementing its position as a key location for the global climbing community."
This is a significant step for the IFSC community and for climbers around the globe. On their website, they state that one of their primary goals is "to encourage, promote, develop, and supervise climbing competitions worldwide."
As the IFSC continues to expand its reach, officials are addressing their goals that are in the best interest of the climbing community. Hopes are held high for the World Cup in Santiago, and pressure is on to make a spectacular debut. We will continue to cover the IFSC competitions worldwide.