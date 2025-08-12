Accomplished British Climber Crushes another Epic Rock Wall Ascent
Elite Rock Climber Pete Whittaker
Professional British rock climbing sensation, Pete Whittaker, has become among the most elite crack climbers in the world. He owns the first ascent of one of the most complex rock climbs on the planet – the Century Crack. Whittaker partners with equally impressive climber Tom Randall to form the team referred to as the Wide Boyz.
Pete Whittaker continually seeks challenging and difficult projects. On his most recent climb, Whittaker spent 24 hours on a 400-meter wall, on the north face of Store Blamann, known locally as Norway’s “Little Big Wall.” He scaled the Little Big Wall solo, further cementing his place in history.
Whittaker and Randall, the Wide Boyz, continue to master wide crack climbing routes. The climbers have amassed an impressive list of rock routes throughout the world, which began their 2011 debut in America, flash climbing the uber difficult, ‘Belly Full of Bad Berries’ (5.13b). Before their success, the Belly had stumped many great American climbers. More climbing success immediately followed. Whittaker rocked another first flash on ‘Freerider’ (5.12d) on El Capitan, and then in 2016, Whittaker completed the first rope solo free of ‘Freerider’ in a day.
Wide Boyz Continue to Showcase World Leading Climbing Skills
In 2023, Whittaker scaled a grade 9a (5.14d) crack route called ‘Crown Royale’ in Norway. This accomplishment astonished and impressed the climbing world, noting the Crown to be one of the most challenging crack routes ever achieved.
Whittaker's recent climb on Blamann combined his competent climbing skills with his strength, speed, and love for extremes. While others have made solo ascents on the north face of Blamann, no one has completed a route in a single day without the need for extra equipment.
Below, Blamann stands 1,000 meters above sea level and has numerous multi-pitch routes that would have been more well-known if the peak were not so difficult to access, making this one of the northernmost solo wall climbs in Europe.
Orange Puranha and Yellow Orca
Whittaker and Randall continue to stand atop the world stage in crack climbing. Still, they have also expanded their interests in further exploring the world's other climbing disciplines, as evidenced by their recent foray into the Rocklands and their work on Orange Piranha (V12) and bouldering on Yellow Orca. We will keep track of the Wide Boyz as they search the planet for climbing challenges and epic ascents.