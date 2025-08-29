Accomplished Climber and Former NFL Player Ventures to the Dolomites
Mark Pattison in the Dolomites
Climbing season continues in the Alps, attracting climbers from around the world to take on these challenging peaks. The Eiger, Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, and Gran Paradiso present historic climbing destinations this time of year. Climber and former NFL player Mark Pattison has summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015 feet) via the challenging Mittellegi Route, and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet) on the Swiss-Italian border.
Mark has just returned to the Alps to continue his climbing journey, this time to the Dolomite Alps in northeastern Italy. Pattison has teamed up with Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures for the expedition, and each of his climbs will be featured here, on Mountaineering On SI.
Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Mark played four years in the NFL. Mark also won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to setting and achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
Climber and Former NFL Player Journeys to the Dolomite Mountains
The dramatic and rugged Dolomite Mountains, also known as the Dolomite Alps, rise in northeastern Italy and form part of the Southern Limestone Alps. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. This regional area extends through the provinces of Belluno, Vicenza, Verona, Trentino, South Tyrol, Udine, and Pordenone. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
The Dolomites present a climbing mecca, featuring accessible hikes and climbs, as well as extreme big-wall rock and mountain climbing. The Dolomites are punctuated with beautiful limestone spires, intimidating sheer vertical walls, and rugged rock exposures. Numerous climbs include the Sella Group, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Marmolada, and the Pale di San Martino, all of which were formed by centuries-old coral reefs that were uplifted by tectonic activity.
The dolomitic limestone provides the perfect purchase and friction for climbing. Climbing styles include single-pitch routes, multi-pitch trad lines, via ferratas, and extreme alpine climbing on rock and snow.
While the Dolomites boast a rich and colorful climbing history, they also served as a stage for fighting during World War I, where combat took place on the range’s rugged peaks and valleys. Tunnels, iron ladders, and tenches were left behind and later utilized by future generations of climbers.
Types of Climbing in the Dolomites
Via Ferrata, or ‘Iron Paths’, are secured climbing routes that use fixed steel cables, ladders, and bridges, which allow climbers to scale vertical walls with relative safety. Dolomite classics include the Via Ferrata delle Bocchette in the Brenta Dolomites and the Via Ferrata Ivano Dibona on Monte Cristallo.
Trad and Alpine Climbing is for experienced climbers and includes the North Face of Cima Grande (Tre Cime) and the South Face of Marmolada, the “Queen of the Dolomites.” Sport Climbing presents bolting, which makes parts of the Dolomites accessible for sport climbers seeking well-protected pitches. Such pitches include the Cinque Torri and areas near Cortina d’Ampezzo, which offer hundreds of routes across grades.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking mountain experiences without the need for a guide. The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker provide comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys, which include GPX mapping of routes using the Vamoos app with highlighted features.
They also provide written hike descriptions, customized travel itineraries, prepaid first-class accommodations, luggage transfers, and all of the necessary arrangements to make independent hiking tours a success.
The elite adventure company also offers excellent regional and haute cuisine, featuring inspired menus and a fascinating array of local wines and beverages. Many of their chefs enjoy the highest culinary rankings awarded by the Gault Millau and Michelin restaurant guides.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.”