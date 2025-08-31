Accomplished Seven Summits Climber Takes on the Dolomites - Day 3
The Mark Pattison-Ryder Walker Alpine Adventures Dolomites expedition continues in northeastern Italy. Pattison will cover 50 miles in five days and has just completed Day 3 of his epic journey. Day 3, an 11-mile beauty, was both scenic and challenging.
Pattison, a highly accomplished climber and former NFL player, has scaled European peaks before, having summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015 feet) and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet). Mark recently returned to the Alps and has teamed up with the renowned guiding company Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures for his epic trekking adventure in the Dolomites. Mark reflected on his third day of hiking in the beautiful Italian mountain range.
Reflections of Epic Journey Through the Dolomites - Mark Pattison
Day 3 in the Rugged Dolomites – by Mark Pattison
From Good to Great in the Dolomites. Does it get any better than this? I am not going to lie, I’ve done thousands of hikes around the globe, and yesterday's outing was really taxing. It was 11 miles, with 3,500 vertical feet of straight up and down terrain, and the topography was pretty dull. Leg 3 of my journey was a different story!
Today, our travel adventure partner, Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, who planned everything out for us, hit it out of the park. With a bit of trepidation, arriving at the trailhead, we got our minds right, knowing we were in for 11 miles, 2,600 feet going one way through the most scenic landscape the Dolomites have thrown at us so far. The goal was to enter the trailhead just outside San Vigilio, Italy, after riding a bus for 20 minutes in what seemed like an endless supply of murals you might see out in a cabin in the woods. Stunning.
Although we had to start with a 1,000-foot vertical slope out of the gate, it was more trails than roads, more vistas of the razor-sharp rocks that surround the area, and waterfalls and streams in all directions. We took a few breaks at the Chalets dotted along the trail to refuel with water and again relied on the GPS app provided by Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures. You can't get lost if you follow the map on your phone.
The trail ultimately led to a small alpine ski village called Armentarola, where we stayed at a Hotel called Ciasa Salares, which is exceptionally high-class, offering multiple services, great food, and everything ready for our stay. Thankfully, we will be here for 2 nights and will be hiking in the region. We've completed the most challenging part, and now look forward to two more great hikes. Once again, we appreciate you taking all the guesswork out of our trip. GRAZIE!
The Dolomites
The dramatic and rugged Dolomite Mountains, also known as the Dolomite Alps, are located in northeastern Italy and form part of the Southern Limestone Alps. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
Mark Pattison
Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits. Mark played four years in the NFL. Mark won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking excellent mountain experiences without the need for a guide.
The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker offer comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys, which include GPX mapping, detailed hike descriptions, travel itineraries, first-class accommodations, luggage transfers, and all the necessary arrangements to make independent hiking tours a success.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.”