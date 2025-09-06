Accomplished Speed Climber Returns to Mt. Everest, will attempt Speed Record
“I'm motivated by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. Everest, at 29,032 feet, is the obvious culmination.” – Tyler Andrews
Tyler Andrews
I have been in contact with American endurance athlete and mountaineer, Tyler Andrews. He has returned to the Khumbu Valley, home of the world’s highest peak. Andrews attempted the speed record on Mt. Everest (29,032 feet) three times last spring. He has returned for another shot at the record, but will first acclimatize and train on Mera Peak before moving to Everest Base Camp.
Andrews, known for his exceptional trail running ability, has also achieved great success on the world’s highest mountains, setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) accomplishments in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then added another Himalayan speed record with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also holds the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and several other peaks.
Mountaineer Returns to Mt. Everest Seeking Speed Record
This past spring, Andrew attempted the speed record from base camp to the summit of the world’s highest peak, 29,029 feet. The elite mountaineer made three separate attempts on the mountain before finally retreating. The reasons for the turnarounds amounted to extremely harsh weather, equipment failure, and untenable crowds.
Andrews was planning to return to Everest in the spring of 2026, when an opportunity arose. He discovered the possibility of joining a small, elite team to climb Mt. Everest during the fall climbing season this year, and he seized the opportunity. The dream is alive, and Andrews is going back to Mt. Everest.
Andrews climbs alone and typically without supplemental oxygen, with support from his longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, who provided support on his spring attempts on Everest. Below, Andrews reflects on his experience last spring on Mt. Everest, and his desire to try again.
Tyler Andrews - In His Own Words
On May 27th, 2025, around 4:30 pm, my vision wiggling with fatigue-hallucinations, I turned around at this exact point. It was my third attempt in less than three weeks at the speed record from base camp to the summit without supplemental oxygen, and, for exactly twenty-four hours, I swore to myself I would never, ever, not in a million years, return to this godforsaken wind-scoured death-pyramid of ice and rock and human ambition.
But then—and this is where the brain shifts its tone from trying to protect you from yourself for a brief period before pivoting and slyly whispering ‘hey, that wasn’t so bad, right?’—then I took a shower in Kathmandu, and suddenly the equation shifted. Because here's what I realized: The record is attainable.
I’m going back to Everest. Simpler this time: More self-sufficient, with fewer points of failure. Just me and my most trusted partners, the mountain, and whatever gods govern the intersection of human stubbornness and atmospheric physics in the ‘Death Zone’ above 8,000 meters.