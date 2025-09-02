Amazing Journey Through the Dolomite Alps Concludes for Former NFL Player
Former NFL player and Seven Summits climber Mark Pattison has completed an epic trip hiking through the Dolomite Alps. He set off on a 5-day, 50-mile journey last week, on a trip created and planned with the assistance of Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, an expert hiking and travel company.
The accomplished climber has previously climbed in the Alps, having summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015) and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet). Pattison has reported to Mountaineering On SI that his experience was exceptional. Here, Mark reflects on the final leg of the multi-day hike and the journey that exceeded expectations.
Day 5: Wrapping up 50 miles in 5 days in the Dolomites with a Bang! - by Mark Pattison
We departed the luxury and comfort of Ciasa Salares, a 4-star hotel in Armentarola, and took a shuttle to our final drop-off location, high in the Dolomite mountains. Today’s adventure started at a chapel of the Holy Cross, which is tucked under its namesake peak. The panoramic views were amazing throughout this 7.5-mile trek, which gained over 1,200 feet of vertical elevation during our 4-hour adventure.
Our hike started on the breezy side, but we were able to dodge the wet weather as we meandered through the picturesque valleys and towering rock spires of the Dolomites. The vertical climb was very subtle and approachable, contrary to the grind we experienced during the first three legs of our journey. Of course, I have loved all of it.
Among the many highlights today, we were mesmerized by the multiple World War 1 bomb shelters and the locations that once held brutal battles and took countless lives. Such a reality seems unimaginable across the peaceful serenity of the fields today.
Our enjoyable day concluded in the small town of Livinallongo. The quaint Italian village surrounds a massive church, and in the blink of an eye, we moved through the tiny village. Our last night in the Dolomites will be spent at Hotel Cesa Padon, another spectacular spot selected by the experts at Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures. Tomorrow morning, we will begin our journey home via Venice.
The 2026 Olympics will be held in Cortina, which is close to our current location. The region boasts dramatic rock formations against a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills and endless skies. The Winter Olympics return to Cortina after hosting the Games there in 1956 – a perfect venue for the prestigious event.
Reflecting on our journey, delivered an exceptional experience in every aspect. The trip’s pace was perfect. The trails were challenging, though accessible for the average hiker, and the maps were clear and essential for navigating the vast Dolomite Mountains. Because they offer a wide array of routes with varying degrees of difficulty, anyone who loves the outdoors, seeks grand adventure, and appreciates first-class accommodations and cuisine will love the Ryder-Walker experience.
Mark Pattison
Mark Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Pattison won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
The Dolomite Mountains
The Dolomite Alps rise in northeastern Italy. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. This regional area extends through the provinces of Belluno, Vicenza, Verona, Trentino, South Tyrol, Udine, and Pordenone. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking excellent mountain experiences without the need for a guide. The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker provide comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.”