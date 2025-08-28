America’s Epic Ice Climbing Festival to Celebrate 31 Years in 2026
Whether you're a weekend warrior or find yourself climbing multiple times a week, you should pay a visit to an ice climbing festival at least once. Throughout the United States, numerous festivals are held each winter, including the Ouray Ice Festival, Michigan Ice Fest, Adirondack International Mountainfest, Bozeman Ice Festival, and the Smuggler's Notch Ice Bash.
Festivals offer various opportunities for climbers of all levels to get out on the ice, participate in clinics led by experienced instructors, and participate in gear demonstrations. Despite ice climbing quite literally being a chilling sport, the energy at festivals tends to be incredibly warm and inviting — this coming year will be no different.
The Ouray Ice Festival, a sought-after event in the United States, has been a fan favorite for several decades. The multi-day event will be celebrating yet another year of success when January rolls around.
Ouray Ice Festival Celebrates 31 Years in January
Each year, Colorado has been home to one of the largest ice climbing festivals in the United States. The iconic festival has featured notable ice climbers and rising competitors, all while welcoming the general climbing community with open arms. While visiting the festival, participants have the opportunity to meet climbers from around the world, who have gathered together for one purpose: to climb and bond with like-minded individuals.
From Jan. 22-25, Ouray will be celebrating its 31st anniversary of hosting the esteemed event. That's 31 years of dedication and support for the growing ice climbing scene. Despite Ouray being a quaint town in southwestern Colorado, it is often thronged with eager ice climbers in the winter who are anxious to experience the local ice.
The Ouray Ice Park, established in 1994, has been a key factor in the increase in visitors each season. With over 200 ice and mixed routes available, there truly is something for everyone. The park spans approximately 1.7 miles, with its highest route — Pic O'Vic (WI4) — reaching nearly 150 vertical feet. According to the park's official website, fundraising from the annual ice climbing festival allows the park to remain free to the public.
For those who are looking to experience the competitive climbing world, ice climbing competitions take place each year at the Scottish Gullies. The gripping events undeniably amplify the electric energy, making this an unforgettable experience that you won't want to miss.