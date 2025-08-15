American Climbers Describe Chaotic Speed 4 Event at The World Games
The World Games (TWG) are undeniably offering exhilarating competitions in Chengdu, China, this year. Events began on Aug. 6 and will continue through Aug. 17. In total, there are 256 medal events up for grabs across 34 sports and 60 disciplines.
Included in that number was the Speed 4 discipline in Speed climbing. Rather than having two athletes compete on identical routes, four athletes will be competing at a time. This, of course, adds to the difficulty as it makes focusing a challenge. However, this format allows athletes to climb alongside more opponents, increasing their chances of qualifying for the finals, and it provides more thrills for viewers. The overarching goal remains the same — athletes must climb the wall in the shortest amount of time possible.
Speed 4 conducted a trial run in Madrid, Spain, approximately 10 months ago, and received the green light following its success. Now making an appearance at The World Games, the climbing community wasn't entirely sure what to expect.
U.S. Climbers Share Thoughts on Speed 4 Event at World Games
The Speed 4 climbing event made its debut at The World Games this year. It has become evident that the new format boosts the intensity of the competition for athletes and spectators alike, as there's more action taking place in a single competition.
"The format is very fun. It's very exciting to race against four people. But there's just a lot of chaos. Things are happening," said 19-year-old climber Zach Hammer of the United States, per Olympics.com. "When people are on both sides, there's more stimulation. And so, it can mess you up sometimes or help you go faster."
"The four lane speed is super unique because, I mean, this is the first time you get four qualification runs instead of practice runs," Hammer's teammate, Logan Schlect, told the outlet. "So, you get extra time on the wall; it gives you a better chance to qualify for the finals. It's just kind of a breath of fresh air to know you have those two extra chances to qualify for finals. It helps your mental, and helps you perform at your best on every run."
Across the board, the new Speed 4 format appears to have been well-received by the athletes. Next up on the TWG climbing schedule will be the Men's and Women's Speed Relay qualifications and finals, which begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. local time.