American Ski Mountaineer Skis the North Face of Mt. Everest - Makes History
Elite American ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and Oscar-winning filmmaker and mountaineer Jimmy Chin have been back on Mt. Everest, attempting a first ski descent down the highest mountain in the world from the north side.
The team, led by Chin, has been on Everest since August. On October 15th, Morrison, 50, became the first person to ski the North Face of Mount Everest (29,032 feet) down the daunting, steep, and icy Hornbein and Japanese Couloirs – a 50-degree slope that falls 9,000 vertical feet back to the Rongbuk Glacier.
Jimmy Chin summited Everest with Morrison, then led his team of filmmakers to document the descent for a National Geographic documentary. Grayson Schaffer reported in an article for National Geographic that Morrison was joined by 11 other climbers on the climb to the summit of Everest, including rope fixers, Sherpas, and a film crew led by photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jimmy Chin.
American Mountaineer the First to Ski Hornbein Couloir on Mt. Everest
Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, who won an Oscar for the 2018 film "Free Solo,” are directing a National Geographic documentary film on Morrison's achievement.
Last year, on the north side of Mt. Everest, ‘The American Everest Ski Project,’ led by Jim Morrison, endeavored to ski the same Hornbein Couloir. The team was turned back after an accident near Camp 2 injured some members of the expedition team.
A Morrison-led team was also turned back in 2023, attempting the same feat due to bureaucratic and logistical issues. This year’s project, like the prior expeditions, gained international attention through support from National Geographic. The 2025 expedition enjoyed immense success.
A Tribute to Late Wife, Hilaree Nelson
On the summit, Morrison spread the ashes of his late wife, Hilaree Nelson. Nearly two years ago, Hilaree Nelson and her life-partner Jim Morrison summited 26,781-foot Manaslu – the eighth highest peak in the world. Both accomplished climbers and skiers, they donned their skis and set off from the summit.
A small avalanche quickly derailed Nelson, abruptly sending her 5,000 feet down the formidable mountain to her death. This expedition served as a tribute to his late wife, as he spread her ashes on the summit of Everest.
Skiing Down Mt. Everest
As reported by National Geographic, Morrison began his ski descent just before 2 p.m. on October 15th, and shot down the Hornbein Couloir – likely the toughest line ever skied. “It was a mix of survival skiing and actual shredding,” says Morrison. “Some sections were smooth enough for real turns. Others were rutted and raised four feet up and down, like frozen waves.”
“That was really good skiing, linking turns at 8,000 meters [26,246 feet],” he says. “Hard but incredible. I kept thinking, I’m never coming back here. I should get a few more turns in while I can. When I finally crossed the bergschrund, I cried. I’d risked so much, but I was alive. It felt like a tribute to Hilaree—something she’d be proud of. I really felt her with me, cheering me on.”
Honoring Hilaree Nelson
Nelson was an exceptional skier, having grown up in Seattle and learning to ski in the rugged Cascade Mountains. She further refined her skiing abilities in Europe and, in 1996, won the European Extreme Ski Competition in Chamonix, France. In 2015, she was the first female to descend Makalu La Couloir on 27,766-foot Makalu. In 2018, she and Morrison made the first ski descent of Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak in the world, making her one of National Geographic’s Adventurers of the Year.
She was also an elite climber. In 2012, Nelson summited Everest and Lhotse in a 24-hour window, making her the first woman to climb two 8,000-meter peaks in one day. Instantly, one of the most accomplished mountaineers in history met the same fate as so many legendary climbers before her. The beautiful, strong, humble, and inspiring Hilaree Nelson left behind two sons – Graydon and Quinn.
Oscar Winner Jimmy Chin
Jimmy Chin is an Asian American elite athlete known for his mountaineering prowess and accomplishments worldwide. In 2006, he achieved the first successful American ski descent from the summit of Mount Everest with Kit and Rob DesLauriers. Jimmy has been a professional climber and skier on The North Face Athlete team for over 20 years.
He is a National Geographic photographer, Academy Award-winning film director, and New York Times best-selling author. Chin is the ultimate adventurer and artist – combining the worlds of mountaineering, skiing, storytelling, filmmaking, and photography. In alliance with The North Face, Jimmy has worked with some of the world's greatest adventure athletes and explorers – including his team on Meru.
Jimmy’s documenting expeditions and climbs from the Sahara to the Himalaya have been featured in leading publications, including National Geographic Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Outside Magazine, and others. In 2019, Jimmy was awarded the National Geographic Photographer’s Photographer Award by his peers. His first book of photography documenting his career in the mountains, There and Back, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2021.
Jimmy co-directs with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Together, they directed the documentary Meru, which won numerous awards, including the Audience Award at Sundance. Their documentary Free Solo won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, a BAFTA, and seven Primetime Emmys.
Free Solo had the highest-grossing opening weekend in documentary history. Jimmy and Chai’s latest documentary, The Rescue, chronicles the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a cave in Thailand. The Rescue has won numerous awards, including the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was also shortlisted for an Academy Award.