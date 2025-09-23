American Speed Climber Makes Right Call, Turns on Mount Everest
Fourth Attempted Speed Record this Year on Everest
Elite American endurance athlete and mountaineer Tyler Andrews returned to Mount Everest earlier this month to once again attempt a speed record, or Fastest Known Time (FKT), from Base Camp to the summit via the southeast ridge route. Andrews acclimatized and trained on Mera Peak before moving on to Everest Base Camp.
This past spring, Andrew attempted the speed record from base camp to the summit of the world’s highest peak, 29,032 feet. The accomplished mountaineer made three separate attempts on the mountain before finally retreating. The reasons for the turnarounds amounted to extremely harsh weather, equipment failure, and untenable crowds.
Accomplished Speed Climber Turns on Lastest Bid on Mt. Everest
His most recent attempt, during this fall climbing season, began yesterday in near-perfect weather conditions. He departed Base Camp at approximately 8:00 p.m. and moved briskly and steadily through the Khumbu Icefall and on to Camp III. He then encountered mounting winds and a treacherous crevasse collapse in the Icefall, which significantly complicated the climb.
Making the Right Decsion to Turn Around
At approximately 5:00 a.m., Andrews made the right decision and turned around. He wasn’t feeling the magic on this ascent and did the right thing. The mountain is not going anywhere, and Andrews will most certainly get another shot at the speed record – hopefully before the fall climbing window closes. Team member Chris Fisher relayed to a group of us on WhatsApp the thoughts around Tyler’s decision to retreat from the climb at approximately 24,000 feet.
“Hey, Team, Tyler has decided to call it off and is heading back down. He doesn’t have it him today and is moving much slower than expected, and he doesn’t think he can get anywhere near the times projected. The snow is worse, deeper, harder to break through as a solo climber. The crevasse collapse spooked him a bit. All in all, it sounds like he is heading down to Camp II now.” Andrews did make it safely back to Base Camp and provided an update.
“Today was not the day, unfortunately. The incident with the crevasse in the Icefall at the beginning was tremendously not cool and definitely impacted my headspace going forward. But mostly it was just really tough conditions on the mountain. Great weather, but terrible snow, not a day for moving quickly. We’re going to finally get some sleep and regroup, and we’ll keep you all posted!”
Tyler Andrews
Andrews, known for his exceptional trail running ability, has also achieved great success on the world’s highest mountains, setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 'Fastest Known Times' accomplishments in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then added another Himalayan speed record with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also holds the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and several other peaks.
Andrews climbs alone and typically without supplemental oxygen, with support from his longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, who provided support on his spring speed record attempts on Everest.
“I'm motivated by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. Everest, at 29,029 feet, is the obvious culmination.” – Tyler Andrews