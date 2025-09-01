An Epic Day in the Dolomites with Former NFL Player and Elite Climber
Mark Pattison just completed Day 4 of his Dolomite hiking journey. The accomplished climber and former NFL player has climbed in the Alps before, having summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015 feet) via the challenging Mittellegi Route, and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet) on the Swiss-Italian border. This Dolomite Adventure, created and planned by premier guiding and travel company Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, consists of 5 days of hiking and approximately 50 total miles.
Set in the scenic and historic Dolomite Alps in northeastern Italy, the routes, people, accommodations, and cuisine have been exceptional. Mountaineering On SI teamed up with Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures and Pattison to chronicle the epic journey. Here, Mark reflects on the fourth leg of his fascinating trip.
Day 4: Slowing It Down in the Dolomites. A Hike for Anyone – by Mark Pattison
After two grueling back-to-back days of hiking 21 miles with over 6,500 combined vertical feet, we finally gave our legs and bodies a relatively easy day. Our itinerary led us through the spectacular and scenic Dolomites just outside the Italian hillside village of Armentarola.
Our total distance today was 6.5 miles, although we missed a few turns, which resulted in a hike of 7.9 miles (our fault), and only 800 vertical feet. We had to turn around a few times, which increased the total to 1,200 vertical feet. Overall, a cake walk compared to the first 3 days.
Thanks again to the adventure travel company and planner, Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, for gauging how spent we might be after the first three days of getting after it. The best part of today’s journey was returning to our 4-star hotel, Ciasa Salares. The customer service is next-level, and the basement floor features Turkish saunas, steam rooms, a jacuzzi, and massage rooms to help you unwind. Nothing like full-recovery places like this to rejuvenate.
We have one more hiking day of 7.5 miles, which will bring our epic journey to a close. So far, has really helped make this a delightful experience, with little room for things to go wrong. Except for a few wrong turns, which actually added to our enjoyable day, today was memorable and excellent preparation for tomorrow’s finale.
Mark Pattison
Mark Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Mark played four years in the NFL. He also won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to setting and achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
The Dolomite Mountains
The Dolomite Alps rise in northeastern Italy. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. This regional area extends through the provinces of Belluno, Vicenza, Verona, Trentino, South Tyrol, Udine, and Pordenone. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
The Dolomites present accessible hikes and climbs, as well as extreme big-wall rock and mountain climbing – a mecca for hikers and climbers of all levels. Stunning limestone spires, intimidating sheer vertical walls, and rugged rock exposures characterize the Dolomites. Epic climbs include the Sella Group, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Marmolada, and the Pale di San Martino.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking excellent mountain experiences without the need for a guide. The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker provide comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys.
They provide written hike descriptions, GPS mapping technology, customized travel itineraries, prepaid first-class accommodations, luggage transfers, and all of the necessary arrangements to make independent hiking tours enjoyable, safe, and successful. The elite adventure company also offers the best in regional and haute cuisine, featuring inspired menus and a fascinating array of local wines and beverages.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.”