Big Mountain Skier from Sun Valley, Idaho Cuts Path for New Generation
Recently, Mountaineering On SI caught up with Lexi Dupont, a Big Mountain skier and well-known adventure seeker, as she begins her new role as a mountain mom, sharing the outdoors with her daughter. Dupont shared her most exciting times ripping lines down big Alaskan peaks. Lexi grew up in Ketchum, Idaho, where she regularly ventured into the famous Sawtooth Range in her backyard. Those Sawtooths shaped her incredible mountain skills, providing opportunities to ski and climb the world's mountains.
Mountaineering On SI: Tell us about your athletic background with mountaineering, skiing, and /backcountry experiences?
Lexi Dupont: I've spent my life exploring the Idaho backcountry—running up mountains, playing in high mountain lakes, and floating down wild rivers. These landscapes honed my skills, elevating my skiing to a professional level, allowing me to ski untouched mountains worldwide. Whether ski touring, bootpacking, or snowmobiling to reach the summit, backcountry skiing remains my passion. From Alaska to Norway, the thrill of first descents drives my love for adventure.
Mountaineering On SI: What events or mountain missions have inspired you most?
Lexi Dupont: I think my first film trip in 2010 was the most standout backcountry experience of my entire career. I worked with Eddie Bauer and was honored to film with Warren Miller in Svalbard, Norway. We camped on a glacier in weather under 20 degrees F, and put down first descents on epic couloirs.
We carried flares on our boots and set up alarm systems around our tents to protect ourselves from the polar bears. Gosh, it was such an epic trip! Of course, I was the only girl and about 20 years younger than everyone on the trip, and I had the time of my life. After that trip, I knew a career exploring the backcountry was the life for me.
Mountaineering On SI: What has been your most memorable experience and why?
Lexi Dupont: My most memorable experiences have taken place in Southeast Alaska, mastering spine skiing. After 16 years of skiing there, often as the only woman, I know those days are my most joyous. When everything goes right, everyone makes it home, and we’re all celebrating together, those are the moments I cherish most.
Mountaineering On SI: What are the three things that you are stoked about for the upcoming winter?
Lexi Dupont: I’m excited to get my daughter, Marli Jade, on skis this spring. She’s 5 months old now, but as soon as she can walk, we’ll start. I’m also looking forward to hosting three Sister Summit events this winter—women’s backcountry ski and snowboard gatherings. We aim to grow the community and create equal opportunities on the mountain for women.
Mountaineering On SI: Do you have a place in the world?
Lexi Dupont: My favorite place is Sun Valley, Idaho. Born and raised there, I’m a third-generation skier. My grandfather taught me, my mom coached me, and as a family, we spent every winter day on that mountain. I can’t wait to share Sun Valley’s joys with the next generation. Raising kids outdoors nurtures health and values, helping them become balanced, compassionate, and adventurous. I’m grateful my parents co-parented with nature, and I aim to do the same. Nature is the most fabulous playground!