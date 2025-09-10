British Rock Climber Secures Women's Overall Lead World Cup Title
After a long and successful International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Lead World Cup season, the overall World Cup champions have now been crowned. This year, there were six stops around the globe to feature the Lead discipline, including Wujiang, Bali, Innsbruck, Chamonix, Madrid, and Koper.
Each event buzzed with excitement and anticipation. World records were set, spectacular comebacks were made, and numerous medals were earned this season. The IFSC has worked diligently to ensure that each competition ran smoothly and provided a positive experience for all involved.
Although the Lead World Cup series has concluded, there is still one more colossal event to be held: the IFSC World Championships in Seoul. While preparations are underway, attention has turned to one climber, in particular, who has displayed immense talent and tenacity throughout the year.
Climber Erin McNeice Secures Overall Lead World Cup Title
Some of the most jaw-dropping performances of the 2025 season come from 21-year-old Erin McNeice of the United Kingdom. She kicked off the year with a first-place victory in Wujiang, China, but this event was rather unique, as Seo Chaehyun of South Korea matched her run. As a result, both women walked away with a gold medal.
Shortly after events in Wujiang wrapped up, athletes headed toward Bali for yet another competition. The world witnessed McNeice secure her second consecutive Lead gold medal after she topped a route in the finals. Although the young climber had to split her focus with the Boulder World Cup, her next Lead event didn't take place until the end of June.
Her third Lead competition was held in Innsbruck, Austria, where she made a podium appearance and earned bronze. During the qualification round and semifinals, she came in second place, just behind Slovenian star Janja Garnbret. Unfortunately, McNeice fell back to third place with 32+ in the finals after Italian Laura Rogora rose to second and Garnbret clinched gold.
Events in Chamonix, France, followed a similar trajectory as she reached the podium in third. Qualifications were rather frustrating for her, but she made a resurgence during the semifinals, which drove her up to second. However, Chaehyun (44+) and Annie Sanders (43+) took first and second, respectively, while McNeice finished with 42+ in third place.
In the final two Lead World Cup events, Madrid and Koper, McNeice finished in fourth place. The season certainly didn't end in Koper as she had hoped. Despite this, she managed to pull off a major feat, winning the women's overall Lead World Cup title.
"This season has taught me so much, because it has been difficult. It has felt long and I've found it really hard to maintain a high level at both disciplines throughout," McNeice wrote on Instagram."
"I want to thank those who pushed me to be confident in myself when it didn't come naturally, especially at these last few competitions. This wasn't a goal for the year, because I never expected it to be a possibility until the season began," she continued. "But after the first few comps, I felt a lot of pressure from myself. It feels amazing that I was able to achieve it. Now I will try not to put pressure on myself for the world championships."
The Seoul World Championships kick off on Sept. 21 and end on Sept. 28. Each of the three disciplines — Lead, Speed, and Boulder — will be featured. To follow the thrilling competition or catch up on past events, visit the official IFSC YouTube channel.