Climber and Former NFL Player Begins Journey through the Dolomites
The Mark Pattison / Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures Dolomites expedition has begun. Pattison intends to cover 50 miles in five days, and the first leg was a great success. Pattison, a highly accomplished climber and former NFL player, has scaled European peaks before, having summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015 feet) and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet) on the Swiss-Italian border.
Mark recently returned to the Alps to continue his climbing journey in the Dolomites, a region in northeastern Italy. Pattison has teamed up with the renowned guiding company Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures for his epic pursuit. Day 1 in the Dolomites proved to be challenging and rewarding for Pattison, and a solid start to his 5-day adventure. Mark checked in with Mountaineering On SI to describe the first leg.
Day 1 in the Dolomites – by Mark Pattison
If you’ve never climbed in the Dolomites in Northern Italy, this is your guide to where to go and how to do it. My name is Mark Pattison, and I have climbed iconic mountains all over the world, including the 7 Summits – the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, which includes Mt. Everest.
I have also visited the Alps before, to climb the Eiger, Mont Blanc, and many other peaks. This year, I wanted to do something less intense but still filled with adventure, so I decided to come back to Italy and take on the iconic rock formations known as the Dolomites.
I researched several companies to help me determine where to go and how to proceed. I landed on a world-class travel adventure company called Alpine Adventures. Their team has been fantastic! I am highly impressed with Ryder Walker’s expert preparation, organization, and attention to detail. You need to show up, follow their App Maps, and all else is taken care of, including the hotel and world-class meals in the morning and at night.
The accommodations they chose for the first two nights, the Hotel Sole Pardiso, in the charming, quaint small town of San Candido, was built in 1882 and exudes an element of age, much like fine wine.
Today, we set off on a scenic 7.5-mile hike with 2,400 feet of elevation gain. It reminded me of the rock formations of the Grand Tetons, just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but even prettier. The hike isn’t overly strenuous, but with 2,400 vertical feet of constant, straight-up hiking filled with switchbacks, it demands a decent level of physical conditioning to reach the Rifugio Comici hut. Upon arriving at the hut, we enjoyed an excellent meal, refreshing beers, and great company.
Coming down takes half the time, and before you know it, you're back at the hotel, ready to dive into the steam room and then enjoy dinner. The service and Italian culinary experience were exceptional. Each day of the journey, I will deliver another report; however, so far, we can expect to stay in 4-star hotels surrounded by majestic beauty.
The Dolomites
The dramatic and rugged Dolomite Mountains, also known as the Dolomite Alps, rise in northeastern Italy and form part of the Southern Limestone Alps. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. This regional area extends through the provinces of Belluno, Vicenza, Verona, Trentino, South Tyrol, Udine, and Pordenone. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
Mark Pattison
Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits. Mark played four years in the NFL. Mark won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking excellent mountain experiences without the need for a guide.
The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker offer comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys, which include GPX mapping, detailed hike descriptions, travel itineraries, first-class accommodations, luggage transfers, and all the necessary arrangements to make independent hiking tours a success.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.”