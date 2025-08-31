Elite Climber and Former NFL Player Tackles Day 2 in the Dolomites
Climber and former NFL player Mark Pattison has climbed throughout the world, including the Alps, where he summited the Eiger in Switzerland (13,015 feet) and the Matterhorn (14,692 feet). Mark has returned to the Alps to continue his climbing journey in the Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy. Pattison has teamed up with Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures for the 5-day, 50-mile expedition, and each day is featured here on Mountaineering On SI.
Mark Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Mark played four years in the NFL. Mark also won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit', which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to setting and achieving lofty goals in the mountains, most notably climbing Mount Everest.
The second leg of his hiking journey in Italy was a rigorous 10-mile trek that covered Lago Di Braies, the Fanes Wilderness, and Alta Badia. Mark recounted his Day 2 experience.
Day 2 in the Dolomites – by Mark Pattison
Today, the goal was to climb 10 miles with an elevation gain/loss of 3,500 vertical feet. Wow, it did not disappoint. Again, you don’t have to be a superstar hiker or have climbed the Seven Summits like I did, but you do have to show up in shape, ready to go, having trained to go up and down.
The beauty of using Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures is that they arrange for your luggage to be picked up and forwarded to the following location as you make your way around the Dolomites. You can check out of your hotel, knowing there is one less thing to worry about.
We were dropped off at a crystal-clear, stunningly beautiful mountain lake called Lago Di Braies. It was really amazing and breathtaking. After moving around this highly photographed lake, you gradually find your rhythm as you ascend higher and higher. Although non-technical, it does get steep getting to the top, but it's worth the effort as the scenery is second to none.
It took us 2.5 hours to reach the top, and there is a hut called Ucia de Fojedora, which serves fantastic food, considering its remote location. Since I am taking a self-guided tour by Ryder-Walker, they have created an app called Vamoos. It provides all the necessary information about the hike, lodging, and a map that helps you navigate the trails, ensuring you know exactly where you are going. I believe this is really the key to making all this happen.
After we took a 15-minute break, we were off again to start our way down the backside of the mountain. Again, you feel like you are in a painting as we made our way to our new hotel located in the village of San Vigillio. I would describe the hotel as having a rustic luxury feel, with all the amenities you would want, while maintaining a charming wooden lodge ambiance.
Tomorrow, we will embark on an 11-mile hike as part of our journey. It's time to rest up, as another big day awaits.
The Dolomite Mountains
The Dolomite Mountains rise in northeastern Italy and form part of the Southern Limestone Alps. The mountain range spans the Italian regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The Dolomite Mountain Range was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.
The Dolomites present a climbing mecca, home to accessible hikes, as well as extreme big-wall rock and mountain climbing. The Dolomites are punctuated with beautiful limestone spires, intimidating sheer vertical walls, and rugged rock exposures.
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures - Embrace Your Freedom
Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures, founded in 1984, specializes in creating and delivering self-guided hiking tours worldwide. Their expeditions appeal to those seeking excellent mountain experiences without the need for a guide. The experienced guides at Ryder-Walker provide comprehensive packages to ensure smooth and safe journeys, which include GPX mapping technology.
They also provide written hike descriptions, customized travel itineraries, prepaid first-class accommodations, luggage transfers, and all of the necessary arrangements to make independent hiking tours a success.
National Geographic named Ryder-Walker Alpine Adventures one of the “Top Ten Best Outfitters on the Planet” for hiking and trekking, and Telluride Magazine called Ryder-Walker “Telluride’s Ultimate Adventure Company.” You can read more about the adventure company in The New York Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, and Outside Magazine.