Elite Mountaineer Exhibits Grit and Perseverance in Pursuit of Mt. Everest
Fifth Time Could be the Charm for Tyler Andrews in 2025 on Mt. Everest
Tyler Andrews will not give up on his goal of breaking the speed climbing record on Mt. Everest, the world’s highest peak. Andrews plans to take off for the summit again tomorrow after he turned around following his latest attempt a few days ago. On that attempt, Andrews expressed that it just wasn’t the right day to go for the daunting feat. His longtime climbing partner, Chris Fisher, reported on Tyler’s first attempt.
Chris Fisher: “Hey, Team, Tyler has decided to call it off and is heading back down. He doesn’t have it in him today and is moving much slower than expected, and he doesn’t think he can get anywhere near the times projected. The snow is worse, deeper, harder to break through as a solo climber. The crevasse collapse spooked him a bit. All in all, it sounds like he is heading down to Camp II now.”
Tyler Andrews: “Today was not the day, unfortunately. The incident with the crevasse in the Icefall at the beginning was tremendously not cool and definitely impacted my headspace going forward. But mostly it was just really tough conditions on the mountain. Great weather, but terrible snow, not a day for moving quickly. We’re going to finally get some sleep and regroup.”
Elite Mountaineer Refuses to Leave Mt. Everest Without the Speed Record
I heard from Tyler hours ago as he prepares for his second attempt. This will be Andrews’ fifth attempt at the record this year, and he appears prepared, focused, and excited to get the job done. Tyler reported from the safety of Everest Base Camp.
“Hello everyone! Good news, we will have one more shot this season for the summit on September 26. We will be doing Groundhog Day here at Base Camp, and plan to leave around 8:00 p.m. Nepal time on September 25. I am looking to summit mid-day to late afternoon on September 26. I am feeling excited and well recovered from the big effort a few days ago, and I am looking forward to giving it my all up there!”
Returning to Mt. Everest for the Fall Climbing Season
Tyler Andrews, an elite mountaineer and ultrarunner, returned to Mount Everest earlier this month to once again attempt a speed record from Base Camp to the summit via the southeast ridge route. Andrews acclimatized and trained on Mera Peak before moving on to Everest Base Camp.
This past spring, Andrew attempted the speed record from base camp to the summit of the world’s highest peak, 29,032 feet. The accomplished mountaineer made three separate attempts on the mountain before finally retreating. The reasons for the turnarounds amounted to extremely harsh weather, equipment failure, and untenable crowds.
His most recent attempt, during this fall climbing season, began yesterday in near-perfect weather conditions. He departed Base Camp at approximately 8:00 p.m. and moved briskly and steadily through the Khumbu Icefall and on to Camp III. He then encountered mounting winds and a treacherous crevasse collapse in the Icefall, which significantly complicated the climb.
At approximately 5:00 a.m., Andrews made the right decision and turned around. He wasn’t feeling the magic on this ascent and did the right thing. The mountain is not going anywhere, and now Andrews will get another shot at the record in the coming hours.
Alpinist Tyler Andrews
Andrews, known for his exceptional trail running ability, has also achieved great success on the world’s highest mountains, setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) accomplishments in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then added another Himalayan speed record with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also holds the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and several other peaks.