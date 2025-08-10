Elite Mountaineer to Embark on Epic Challenge - States of Elevation
Kilian Jornet
Killian Jornet, is among the most accomplished ultrarunners and mountaineers in histroy. Hholds the fastest known time speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. He owns the 24-hour uphill skiing record by climbing 78,274 feet. Killian recently set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. He has won the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc several times, the Grand Raid, Western States 100, and Hardrock 100.
In 2017, Jornet completed theSummits of My Life project with a double ascent of Mt. Everest, alone, without fixed ropes or supplemental oxygen. The project also included iconic mountains, including Cervino, Aconcagua, Denali, and Mont Blanc. After so many accomplishments, it appears that Jornet is just getting started, and will now take his immense skills to the U.S. to takcle several iconic mountians.
The 37-year-old Spanish mountaineer and runner is on a mission. His journey will take place in the United States in Colorado, California, and Washington State. He will travel to each mountian on his bike, climb, and then bike to the next mountain.
Kilian Jornet to Tackle New Project in U.S. - States of Elevation
States of Elevation
Jornet's adventure will begin in September, a journey he has named States of Elevation. This project reflects his Alpine Connection project, where he climbed 82 peaks over 4,000 meters in 19 days - a fastest known time world record. As written on the NNormal Blog, Jornet stated, "I think it's one of the most challenging things I've ever done, both physically and technically, as well as mentally"
In early September, Jornet will begin his journey in Longs Peak in Colorado. Longs Peak, 14,259 feet. Jornet will tie together approximately 67 mountains in the contiguous U.S. over 14,000 feet in one expedition, incluidng Mount Shasta, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier. He will tie the mountians together by riding his bike thorugh Colorado, California, and Washington.
"Time to announce a new project, starting in September: States of Elevation. I'll be aiming to connect 14,000-foot peaks across the United States by foot and bike,"Jornet wrote on social media. "This will be a unique physical challenge for me, but combining exploration, endurance and wild spaces is where I feel at home."
We recently asked Jornet about his adventures and next plans. We could only imagine what he would come up with next. Jornet explained, "I love exploring what’s possible. The project in the Alps was a testament to what’s possible with logistics and sleep deprivation. What I learned in the Alps can be applied to other places, like the Himalayas. I have a sense of suffering and perseverance. I like that and want to keep doing it. Speed is a means to an end, but it’s never the ultimate purpose."