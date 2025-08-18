Elite Mountaineer to Return to Mt. Everest to Attmept Speed Record
Endurance athlete and elite mountaineer, Tyler Andrews, known for his exceptional trail running ability, has also found great success on the world’s highest mountains, setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) endeavors in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then crushed another Himalayan speed record last season with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also owns the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and others.
This past spring, Andrews arrived at Mt. Everest's south side base camp to attempt the speed record from base camp to the summit of the world’s highest peak, 29,029 feet. The exceptional mountaineer made three separate attempts on the mountain before finally retreating. The reasons for the turnarounds amounted to extremely harsh weather, equipment failure, and untenable crowds.
Speed Climber Tyler Andrews Set to Return to Mt. Everest
While Andrews was already fine-tuning his plan to return to Everest in the spring of ’26, an opportunity arose. Upon discovering an interest in him joining a small, elite team to climb Mt. Everest during the fall climbing season this year, he aligned his goals and decided to pursue it. The dream is alive, and Andrews is going back to Mt. Everest.
Andrews climbs alone and typically without supplemental oxygen, though with support from his longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, who provided support on his spring spee attempts on Everest. I will chronicle Tyler Andrew’s expedition and journey as he returns to Everest for another shot at the speed record. Below, in his own words, Andrews reflects on his experience last spring on Mt. Everest.
The Unbearable Lightness of Almost – by Tyler Andrews
Here's the thing about almost standing on the summit of Mount Everest gasping 398 vertical meters below the roof of the world: You are both so close, a thumbnail on the panoramic photo of the route which dominates my living room, and, in reality, you are staring up, breathless, at a 130-story skyscraper of rock and snow. The contrast forces a newfound perspective.
At sea level, your average fit climber could cover 398 vertical meters in less than twenty minutes. If you stretched out those 398 meters along flat ground, you could run that distance in less than 60 seconds. At 8,450 meters, just above ‘The Balcony’ on Everest’s South (Nepali) side, after nearly twenty hours of continuous climbing without supplemental oxygen, reaching the summit feels like trying to pogo-stick your way to the Moon.
On May 27th, 2025, around 4:30 pm, my vision wiggling with fatigue-hallucinations, I turned around at this exact point. It was my third attempt in less than three weeks at the speed record from base camp to the summit without supplemental oxygen, and, for exactly twenty-four hours, I swore to myself I would never, ever, not in a million years, return to this godforsaken wind-scoured death-pyramid of ice and rock and human ambition.
But then—and this is where the brain shifts its tone from trying to protect you from yourself for a brief period before pivoting and slyly whispering ‘hey, that wasn’t so bad, right?’—then I took a shower in Kathmandu. My first shower in fifty-three days in the mountains and, as shower-thinking is prone to do, suddenly the equation shifted.
Because here's what I realized: The record is attainable. Kazi Sherpa sped up in 20 hours 24 minutes in 1998, when I was eight years old and had recently tapered off the chemotherapy that had kept my childhood illness at bay. Despite three failed attempts, I had learned so much up in that fragile air that, counterintuitively, I felt more confident: The record is achievable, not to say easy, certainly not to say guaranteed, which is precisely what makes it enticing and worth pursuing.
So this October, with the mountain nearly empty—a dozen or so climbers instead of the usual thousand-plus circus in May—I’m going back. Simpler this time: More self-sufficient, a smaller team, fewer points of failure. Just me and my most trusted partners and the Mountain and whatever gods govern the intersection of human stubbornness and atmospheric physics in the ‘Death Zone’ above 8,000 meters.
I hope you’ll follow along. Stay with us.
“I'm motivated by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. Everest, at 29,029 feet, is the obvious culmination.” – Tyler Andrews