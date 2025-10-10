Endeavoring to Climb the Vertical of Mt. Everest- the Essense of 29029
29029
29029 is More than an Event. It’s a Community of Incredible People who have the Heart and Drive to Conquer this Challenge - 29029
29029, founded in 2017 by Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady, creates unique events that foster an intensely connected community. Among the 29029 co-founders' adventure accomplishments, they have competed in extreme endurance sports, including ultra-marathons, Ironman events, the Race Across America Bike Race, and scaled Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish tough endurance challenges. They put all this experience into creating 29029—the Non-Race.
29029 does not pit participants against one another; instead, it creates a challenge that tests one's physical and mental abilities while pushing the boundaries of the comfort zone. 29029 presents a pure test between an individual and a mountain.
Participants climb a mountain course at events held at North American ski resorts during the summer months. Participants climb the course, take a gondola down, and do it again and again, attempting to climb an aggregate of 29,029 feet – the height of Mount Everest. Participants have 36 hours to attain this goal.
The Challenge of Climbing Everest in 36 Hours - The Essence of 29029
This is Not a Race * This is You vs. You * 3 Nights of Community * 36 Hours to Climb * 1 Story to Tell the Rest of Your Life - 29029
From Seattle to Whistler Blackcomb to Mt. Everest
Randy Cantrell and Mark Grey from Seattle recently took on the 29029 event at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia. The Whistler course gains approximately 4,000 feet over four miles, making it the longest ascent of the 29029 mountain events. Cantell, a 29029 veteran, and Grey, a first-time rookie, scaled the relentless hike 8 times before earning the coveted Red Hat – awarded to those participants who covered the height of Mount Everest. In all, the pair attained approximately 32,000 feet of vertical and covered 32 miles in 32 hours. They epitomize the heart and soul of the 29029 community.
Whistler Blackcomb Trail Description
The Blackcomb Ascent Trails are three interconnected hiking trails that wind through breathtaking old-growth coastal rainforest on singletrack. This route includes scenic forested sections that cross bridges over small creeks while also hiking up ski hills from Whistler’s valley bottom to the alpine on Blackcomb Mountain.
The Seven Summits - The Highest Mountain on each Continent
The event replicates the Seven Summits—the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Participants strive to reach the altitude of each of the Seven Summits, aiming to reach 29,029 feet.
Everesting participants who climb Mt. Everest within 36 hours earn the coveted Red Hat. 29029 has created a community of like-minded people seeking a common goal – to test and push themselves while helping others climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
The Seven Summits
29029 Medals, and Required Vertical Feet
• Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia): 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson (Antarctica): 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus (Europe): 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa): 19,339 ft.
• Denali (North America): 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua (South America): 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest (Asia): 29,029 ft.
29029. A new challenge. An inspiring community.
A chance to invest in yourself.