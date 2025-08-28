Explore the West Coast by Hiking these Stunning Long-Distance Trails
The West Coast of the United States is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the world, making it a magnificent region for an extended hiking trip. If you are looking to take your hiking experience to the next level, perhaps it's time to consider a thru-hike.
With the Western states offering ample opportunities for outdoor adventures, thousands of hikers are drawn to the region each year to hike, particularly for thru-hiking endeavors. One of the most famous thru-hikes in the world, the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), is located on the West Coast, but it is joined by several other notable trails worth checking out.
Pacific Crest Trail
It's impossible to discuss thru-hiking without covering the renowned PCT. Reaching approximately 2,650 miles in distance, the trail guides hikers through California, Oregon, and Washington. To complete the entire trail, hikers will need to navigate major mountain passes, including the Sierra Nevada and the Cascade Range.
Completing the PCT in one go is a tremendous undertaking and should only be attempted by experienced hikers. However, because the trail can be broken into 29 sections, section-hiking is a popular choice for many users. This method allows individuals to experience the beauty of the PCT without having to dedicate consecutive months to the trail. On average, it takes the average thru-hiker roughly five months to finish, but some athletes have managed to complete it much faster.
John Muir Trail
The 211-mile John Muir Trail is an overlapping section of the PCT, running from Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States. Most of the trail follows the PCT, offering hikers an excellent opportunity to experience a taste of the renowned trail. As detailed by the Pacific Crest Trail Association, there are three sections where the John Muir Trail and the PCT differ:
1. Yosemite Valley to Tuolumne Meadows
2. Thousand Island Lake to Reds Meadow
3. Crab Tree Meadow to Mount Whitney
Beyond these specific areas, much of the trail is shared with the PCT. Exploring the pristine nature of the trail is truly an unforgettable experience. Additional information on route planning, regulations, and trail safety can be located on the PCT Association website.
Pacific Northwest Trail
The Pacific Northwest Trail (PNT) is a 1,200-mile-long adventure from the Pacific Ocean to the Continental Divide. The highest point of the trail reaches 7,569 feet at Cathedral Pass in Washington State, which is one of three states that the trail crosses into, alongside Montana and Idaho. On average, it takes hikers roughly 68 days to complete the 10 sections.
The Forest Service displays five primary geographic areas that are encountered on this trail: the Rock Mountains, Columbia Mountains, North Cascades, Puget Sound, and Olympic Peninsula. The scenic location is one of a kind, generally being explored during the summer months, although experienced hikers may find themselves drawn to a winter excursion.
Continental Divide Trail
This 3,100-mile trail is certainly not for the faint of heart. Distance aside, navigating numerous states in one go requires immense time and energy. Hikers who accept the challenge will hike through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. Unsurprisingly, this journey takes several months to complete. On average, individuals can expect to be out there anywhere from 5 to 7 months.
Despite the obstacles that will inevitably be faced on the trail, the effort is well worth it. Hikers will be rewarded with spectacular views as they make their way from the Mexican to Canadian borders, or vice versa.
It goes without saying that through-hiking any distance is not for the faint of heart. Not only does it require an extensive time commitment, but it will put your mind and body to the test — this is not a journey that you begin on a whim. However, with thorough planning, preparation, and training, thru-hiking can be a life-changing experience.