Extraordinary Speed-Climbing Records Shattered in 2025
Mountaineering in 2025 has taken a shift away from surviving weeks on the mountainside and moved towards pushing the limits of endurance, logistics, and speed. Several climbers have already set incredible benchmarks this year, proving that the highest and fiercest summits can be conquered at an unparalleled pace.
The spring season on Everest provided some of this year's most unbelievable performances. Andrew Ushakov completed a "sea to summit" trek, travelling from New York to the very top of Everest in just under 4 days. He would not have accomplished this without pre-acclimatization, including supplemental oxygen from base camp, and extended hypoxic training.
At around the same time as Ushakov's summit, a small party of British ex-Special Forces veterans (Anthony Stazicker, Kev Godlington, Alastair Carns, and Garth Miller) completed their own speed run. The group travelled from London to the top of Everest in roughly five days. The team's controversial use of xenon gas to facilitate rapid acclimatization sparked headlines.
Crushing Speed-Climbing Records on the World's Highest Peaks
Both ascents showcased how the use of technology, tactical logistics, and pre-acclimatization allows climbers to streamline the climbing process, squeezing a process that used to take two months into a trek that now can take only a few days.
Another huge run happened in South America. Swiss-Ecuadorian speed climber Karl Egloff made headlines on Aconcagua by ascending from base camp to the south and main summits and back in under nine hours. Egloff's known for blending the endurance of an ultrarunner with mountaineering skill. Egloff demonstrated how speed ascents have now evolved from the traditional expedition climbing into the realm of competition.
2025 also saw Sherpa climbers continue to revise what is possible on the mountain through efficiency and repetition. Kami Rita Sherpa summited Everest for the 31st time, extending his own world record. This level of sustained high-altitude endurance remains unmatched in history.
Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa summited Everest four times in only two weeks, featuring the ability of elite climbers to recover and perform in relentless cycles and the shift to rapid turnaround ascents.
These milestones have ignited a debate in the mountaineering world. Critics argue that quick ascents erode the traditional ethics of climbing, especially those climbs aided by hypoxic training and supplemental oxygen. Others look at these speed ascents as the natural evolution, blending cycling endurance, ultrarunning, and alpine skill into a new high-stakes performance sport.
2025 is far from finished. The autumn climbing window is closing in, with October being the most favorable time to summit in the Himalayas. The opportunity for this year to shatter more records is real. Climbers like Egloff are planning even bolder ascents, including a potential Everest base camp to summit and back in under 24 hours record.
Ambitious Sherpa teams continue to defy all expectations of the human body at 8,000 meters. The biggest question for the rest of the year is not what records will fall, but how much faster climbers can ascend before the very definition of expedition mountaineering is redefined.