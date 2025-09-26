Extreme Athlete and Former Olympian Takes Skiing to Another Level and Altitude
The ever-evolving Christina Lustenberger, better known simply as ‘Lusti’, has her head in the clouds—literally. The North Face athlete is a familiar face when making leaps and bounds, shedding her skin multiple times and reemerging as a new athlete every time.
First beginning her career as a World Cup skier, she then transitioned to becoming a certified ACMG ski guide, followed by a career as a big mountain film star, and now, as an alpinist and expedition skier. Lusti has been able to reimagine herself as an all-encompassing alpinist and winter-sport athlete.
At 35, the former Olympic ski racer now notches first descents in ranges close to home in British Columbia and as far away as the Himalayas, where she embarked on her first ski expedition to Nepal in 2019.
North Face Athlete Takes Skiing and Alpinism to the Highest Levels
This October, Lusti is heading to South America for a fall expedition. Then, in January and February, she’ll return to the Canadian Rockies to tackle new ski lines she’s been envisioning for years, pushing the technical boundaries of ski alpinism with The North Face, where she’ll team up with teammate and rock climber Brette Harrington.
"Brette and I form a cohesive team—she challenges me with her climbing expertise, and I push her with my skiing background,” said Lusti. Together, they complement each other, blending their strengths in rock climbing and alpinism expertise, as well as deep skiing experience, to forge innovative paths in the mountains.
Carving new paths in ski alpinism, Lusti is pushing the sport to new heights with descents across Canada and the Himalayas. As a female athlete at the forefront of this male-dominated field, she feels a responsibility to demonstrate that women can also reach the pinnacle of success.
"I’m driven to prove females belong at the highest level and to inspire the next generation,” she said.
Mentoring and inspiring others is central to her mission, creating opportunities for the next generation to find their rhythm and excel in this sport.
Lusti’s skiing journey has unfolded across distinct chapters, each building on the last. Racing honed her skills, making her an exceptional guide, while guiding fueled her growth as a professional skier.
"Never stop exploring—exceptional athletes avoid the status quo, adding layers and skills to push their limits,” she exclaimed.
After retiring from racing in Revelstoke, she stunned fellow athletes with her backcountry skiing prowess. As her skills sharpened, brands took notice, and within a few years, she turned that passion into a career.
Now, Lusti is venturing into technical climbing, embracing new challenges. Careers aren’t static—they evolve. Lusti thrives on defying convention, layering skills, and seeking new ways to push boundaries in the mountains. Her parents sparked her love for the mountains, nurturing a passion for skiing and exploring uncharted paths. Their support has been unwavering, allowing Lusti to forge her own pioneering trail.
"They trust me in my process, never burdening me with guilt or doubt,” Lusti said. “Though I know they worry, they never pushed me toward conventional paths like university or cautioned against the risks I take. Instead, they embrace my journey, trusting my vision and cheering me on, for which I’m deeply grateful.”
When she’s not strapping on ski boots at 20,000 feet, Lusti has been able to remain grounded. She loves spending time back home in Canada. Nestled in the heart of British Columbia's wilderness, Lusti’s cabin is a sanctuary far from the hustle of the world. Surrounded by untamed nature—where bears roam under the cover of night—it’s a place to reconnect with herself.
"In the quiet of the forest, I find space to decompress and let my nervous system settle. Here, I can truly unwind, spending time outdoors in a way that feels raw and grounding, simply observing the forest and soaking in its calm,” she peacefully said.
Career highlights
First Descent—Great Trango Tower, 2024
First Descent—Hunter’s Moon, Aoraki/Mt. Cook, 2024
First Descent—Great Couloir, Mt. Robinson, 2024
Sherpas Cinema, Children of the Columbia, 2018
TGR, Winterland, 2019
ACMG Ski Guide
2006 Torino Winter Olympics
Canadian National Alpine Ski Team
First Descent, Black Friar, Adamant Range