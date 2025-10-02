Kilian Jornet Conqueers 56 Summits in Colorado - States of Elevation
Killian Jornet – States of Elevation
The extraordinary world of elite Spanish mountaineer and ultrarunner, Kilian Jornet, continues to impress. He has set monumental records in the mountains and in the rigorous sport of ultrarunning. Jornet holds the Fastest Known Time (‘FKT’) speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. He also crushed the 24-hour uphill skiing record by climbing 78,274 feet.
Kilian’s first love and primary focus is pushing himself in the mountains and enjoying their beauty. He set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. His ultra-running accomplishments include winning the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc multiple times, the Grand Raid, Western States 100, and Hardrock 100.
Now, the 37-year-old elite athlete has embarked on his latest challenge – States of Elevation. Jornet’s States of Elevation project will link 14,000-foot peaks across the United States by foot and bike. The project captures Kilian’s profound connection to the mountains and his ongoing quest for meaning through endurance athletics, the beauty of nature, and exploration.
Kilian Jornet Completes Colorado's Fourteeners - States of Elevation
States of Elevation began on September 3rd, when he began climbing the 56 public fourteeners in Colorado. Jornet moved quickly through Colorado, highlighted by traversing the LA Freeway, Elks, and Nolan’s 14, and summiting Colorado’s most iconic summits, including Mount Elbert and Pikes Peak. Throughout Colorado, Jornet faced technical, rugged terrain and fierce weather conditions. He persevered and has concluded the Colorado segment of States of Elevation by conquering 56 summits and 267 hours on the move.
Jornet Pleased to Finish Colorado Segment of States of Elevation
It feels great to have finished Colorado: the mountains are stunning, and the wilderness is truly special. During the first two weeks, the weather was particularly tough, adding an extra layer of challenge. The first week, I felt terrible—probably due to jet lag and altitude—but then I started to feel better and better, even though the weather remained difficult. In those first two weeks, we only had three days of sun, which made things harder. Colorado is the biggest section of the project, with the most summits and some of the hardest navigation, so it was very exciting. - Kilian Jornet
Remarkable Mileage and Vertical
Over the span of sixteen days, Jornet climbed and linked 56 fourteeners across Colorado, covering 1,943km (1,207 miles) with an approximate elevation gain of 78,004m (255,900 feet). Linking the mountains was covered on a bike and on foot. He peddled approximately 1,188.56km (738 miles) in 62 hours, 52 minutes, and 12 seconds. The remaining distance was covered on foot over 754m (469 miles) in a total time of approximately 198 hours, 37 minutes, and 17 seconds.
He averaged approximately 121km (75 miles) and 5,000m (16,400 feet) of vertical per day. Kilian averaged around 4.5 hours of sleep per day and endured temperatures ranging from –9 °C on the peaks to 26 °C in the valleys. In all, Jornet climbed approximately 78,004m (255,919 feet) in Colorado – the equivalent of nine Mount Everests.
During his Colorado journey, the Kilian Jornet Foundation (KJF) connected with local communities. The foundation collaborated with local organizations, including Runners4PublicLands, Where The Climate Things Are, Outdoor Alliance, Trails and Open Spaces Coalition, the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Sierra Nevada Alliance, POW, and others in support of the campaign and communities.
Through these partnerships, the KJF team hosted Running Minds events that brought together over 500 participants across Denver, Colorado Springs, and Durango, while also participating in hands-on trail restoration in Colorado Springs. These efforts, from trail maintenance to rewilding and habitat rehabilitation, demonstrate how communities can protect and restore nature.