Kilian Jornet's Beautiful Connection of the 'States of Elevation'
States of Elevation
The amazing Kilian Jornet, 37, has completed an extraordinary mountaineering and endurance feat. In September, the elite mountaineer and endurance athlete embarked on his latest adventure project, States of Elevation. Jornet’s States of Elevation project linked 72 14,000-foot peaks across the United States by foot and bike over 31 days through Colorado, California, and Washington.
The project embodied Kilian’s profound connection to the mountains and his ongoing quest for meaning through endurance athletics, the beauty of nature, and exploration. Through human power alone, Jornet traveled to and summited all 72 U.S. peaks. He traveled an average of 99 miles per day and managed around 4-5 hours of sleep per night.
This project reflects, and compliments, his Alpine Connection project, where he linked all 82 of the Alps’ 4,000-meter peaks in 19 days without using motorized vehicles. The project was one of Kilian’s biggest challenges due to the exposure, technical difficulty, and physical demand. This feat was a Fastest Known Time (‘FKT’) world record.
Kilian Jornet Completes States of Elevation - 72 Peaks in U.S.
Jornet began his States of Elevation journey on Longs Peak in Colorado. Longs Peak (14,259 feet), and tied together 72 mountains in the contiguous U.S. over 14,000 feet in one expedition, including Mount Shasta, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier. He tied the mountains together by riding his bike through Colorado, California, and Washington.
The Numbers – Vertical, Distance, and Time
The summit of Mt. Rainier (14,410 feet) was the apex of Kilian’s epic journey. Throughout the project, Jornet traveled 3,167 feet (5,098km), climbed an aggregate of 389,432 feet (118,699m), over 471 hours, 18 minutes, and 16 seconds.
Mount Rainier
Mount Rainier National Park, established in 1899, is our nation’s fifth national park established in 1899, and is home to 14,410 ft. iconic Mt. Rainier. Mt. Rainier dominates the park as the tallest volcano in the Cascade Range and the most glaciated peak in the continental United States, with 25 named glaciers. Every year, hundreds of adventurers successfully reach the icy summit of the mountain, which last erupted in 1854.
Kilan Jornet
Killian Jornet is among the most accomplished ultrarunners and mountaineers in history. He holds the Fastest Known Time (‘FKT’) speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. He owns the 24-hour uphill skiing record by climbing 78,274 feet. Killian recently set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. He has won the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc several times, the Grand Raid, Western States 100, and Hardrock 100.
In 2017, Jornet completed the Summits of My Life project with a double ascent of Mt. Everest, alone, without fixed ropes or supplemental oxygen. The project also included iconic mountains, including Cervino, Aconcagua, Denali, and Mont Blanc.