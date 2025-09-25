Live Update - Tyler Andrews Moving Well on Everest Speed Record Attempt
Live Update: Tyler Andrews on the Move on Mt. Everest
Tyler Andrews took off from Mt. Everest Base Camp at approximately 8:20 p.m. Nepal time in pursuit of the speed record to the summit of the highest mountain on earth. Chris Fisher, a team member on the speed expedition, just reported that Andrews has just left Camp 2 (21,000 feet).
He navigated the treacherous Khumbu Icefall earlier without significant difficulty or incident. Fisher said that he left Camp 2 with a Nalgene bottle full of hot ramen for the journey on the upper mountain. Andrews could literally break the speed record to 29,032 feet within hours.
Andrews gave the record a shot just two days ago when he encountered trouble in the Icefall. On that attempt, Andrews expressed that it just wasn’t the right day to go for the daunting feat. Andrews had this to say about his first attempt.
Tyler Andrews On the Move on Mt. Everest - Attempting Speed Record
Tyler Andrews: “Today was not the day, unfortunately. The incident with the crevasse in the Icefall at the beginning was tremendously not cool and definitely impacted my headspace going forward. But mostly it was just really tough conditions on the mountain. Great weather, but terrible snow, not a day for moving quickly. We’re going to finally get some sleep and regroup.”
Now Tyler is on the move again, and all is going well, as planned. This will be Andrews’ fifth attempt at the record this year, and he appears prepared, focused, and excited to get the job done. Tyler reported from Everest Base Camp before this latest attempt.
“Hello everyone! Good news, we will have one more shot this season for the summit. I plan to leave around 8:00 p.m. Nepal time on September 25. I am looking to summit mid-day to late afternoon on September 26. I am feeling excited and well recovered from the big effort a few days ago, and I am looking forward to giving it my all up there!”
From the Spring Climbing Season the Fall Season on Mt. Everest
Andrews, an elite mountaineer and ultrarunner, returned to Mount Everest earlier this month to once again attempt a speed record from Base Camp to the summit via the southeast ridge route. This past spring, Andrew tried to break the speed record from base camp to the summit three times before finally retreating. The reasons for the turnarounds amounted to extremely harsh weather, equipment failure, and untenable crowds.
Tyler Andrews
Andrews, known for his exceptional trail running ability, has also achieved great success on the world’s highest mountains, setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) accomplishments in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then added another Himalayan speed record with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also holds the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and several other peaks.
Updates Coming on Tyler Andrews Everest Speed Record Attempt
We will keep an eye on Tyler’s progress as he nears Camp 3, heads over the Geneva Spur, over the Yello Band, and to the South Col (26,000 feet). From the South Col High Camp, Tyler will climb to the South Summit on Everest, up the Hillary Step, and to the summit (29,032 feet). We wish Tyler safety and success throughout his tremendous journey. Stay tuned!