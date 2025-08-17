Melting Massive Glaciers Threaten Climbing on Iconic Mt. Rainier
Mount Rainier National Park, established in 1899, was our nation’s fifth national park. Home to 14,410 ft. iconic Mt. Rainier, the park is currently the 15th most visited national park in the country. Mt. Rainier dominates the park as the tallest volcano in the Cascade Range and the most glaciated peak in the continental United States, with 25 named glaciers. Every year, hundreds of adventurers successfully scale its glaciers to reach the icy summit of the mountain, which last erupted in 1854.
Beyond mountaineering, close to 2 million people visit the park to enjoy colorful wildflowers, abundant wildlife, pristine trails, and inspiring views in the summer months, and backcountry skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Visitors can drive up to Sunrise at 6,400 ft. - the highest point in the park accessible by car. The historic Paradise Lodge and visitor center are also very popular destinations.
But now the glaciers are in retreat, subject to warming and a consequent lack of snowpack during the winter. Glaciers continually move downhill, where the moving snow and ice eventually melt at lower altitudes. During the winter, snow builds the glaciers back up, and the melting process takes place all over again in the summer months. With warming, this process has become marginalized, as ice is melting at lower elevations. Warmer winters equate to falling rain, not snow, which does not build, but erodes glaciers.
Declining Glaciers on Mt. Rainier Theaten Wildlife and Climbing
The state of Washington has the second-most glaciers in the U.S., behind Alaska. As reported in the Seattle Times, since the mid-1980s, the volume of these glaciers has eroded by approximately 40%, according to Mauri Pelto, a glaciologist at Nichols College in Massachusetts. Glaciers used to grow during the winter, though Pelto remarked, “Now every year is a bad year.”
Experts expect that the highest glaciers in Washington State are vast enough to last several decades, so it’s time to visit this beautiful National Park and attempt a climb to the mountain’s glaciated summit. Here’s a look at several climbing routes to consider.
Mount Rainier, the 14,410 ft. iconic stratovolcano in Washington State, offers climbers a range of diverse and challenging routes. These routes vary in difficulty, length, and scenery, making Mount Rainier a popular destination for both new and experienced mountaineers.
Select Climbing Routes on Mt. Rainier
Disappointment Cleaver Route: The most popular and accessible route, starts at Paradise (5,400 ft.). Climbers ascend the Muir Snowfield, camp at Camp Muir (10,188ft.), navigate Disappointment Cleaver, and cross the Ingraham Glacier to the summit.
Emmons-Winthrop Route: This route begins at White River Campground (4,400 feet), and follows the Emmons Glacier to the summit. It is the least technical route but involves a longer approach and glacier travel.
Liberty Ridge Route: Liberty Ridge is a steep and exposed ridge that requires advanced alpine climbing skills. This route is known for its difficulty and objective hazards. Kautz Glacier Route: This route starts at Paradise, and takes climbers up the Kautz Glacier. It involves ice climbing, making it a good choice for climbers with prior glacier and ice experience.
Fuhrer Finger Route: The Fuhrer Finger, is a steep and narrow snow gully. It is a technical and demanding route with high avalanche risk, best suited for experienced climbers.