No. 1 Boulder World Cup Climber Posts Incredible IFSC Season
The 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season can be summed up in one word: extraordinary. From watching Slovenian professional climber Janja Garnbret make a remarkable comeback after several months away to witnessing American Sam Watson shatter his speed record, clocking a new time of 4.64 seconds, each World Cup stop has showcased the pure grit and talent held by IFSC athletes.
The season included various stops around the world and featured three disciplines: Speed, Lead, and Boulder. While many athletes train and compete in more than one discipline, others have found a calling to a single category and choose to hone in on that discipline.
Out of every jaw-dropping moment presented this year, some of the most incredible performances have come from 18-year-old Sorato Anraku of Japan. Despite his young age, he tackles the wall in such a manner that it seems he's been training for decades. Not only is he an accomplished Lead climber, but he has also been a fierce competitor in the Boulder discipline.
Sorato Anraku Dominates 2025 IFSC Boulder World Cup Season
The IFSC Boulder World Cup season began in April with the first stop in Keqiao, China. Anraku immediately took the lead in the men's category during qualifications when he landed a near-perfect score of 124.9. In the semifinals, he continued the high momentum, but faced defeat after Lee Dohyun earned a 99.3, far above Anraku's 84.4. Unwilling to face the loss, Anraku bounced back in the finals and posted a 99.7, earning a gold medal — the first of the Boulder World Cup season.
In Curitiba, he entered his second Boulder World Cup stop carrying nothing but grit. Japan swept the qualification round as Anraku posted a 124.5, followed by his teammates Rei Sugimoto with a 108.7 and Sohta Amagasa with a 99.5. While his teammates dropped down in the semifinals and finals, Anraku maintained his lead.
During the final round, he secured a score of 69.7, sending yet another gold medal his way. Although it was clear he was dominating, he was adamant about giving each competition his all. As he told the IFSC, "I'm not thinking about winning the Series, I will focus on one event at a time, so now it's time to focus on Salt Lake City."
Anraku meant what he said, as when the Salt Lake City World Cup arrived, he gave the event his undivided attention. His dedication paid off as he clinched his third Boulder title of the season. Initially, his performance was a bit shaky, and his chances of earning gold were slipping away. In Anraku fashion, he arrived in the finals hungry for victory and received 84.4 points.
Events took a turn in Prague, the fourth stop, when Anraku took home a silver medal, rather than his usual gold. 21-year-old Mejdi Schalck of France managed to deny the reigning champion a fourth victory. In the semifinals, Anraku led the way, but Schalck had a resurgence that went unmatched in the finals. He received 84.3 points while Anraku earned 69.9 points.
Prague was the start of a minor downfall for the young climber. While he still reached the podium at his next stop in Bern, it wasn't a first-place victory. Qualifications started strong with 124.4 points, and all signs pointed toward Anraku dominating in Switzerland's capital. As events progressed, he found himself dropping to second in the semifinals and third in the finals. Pan Yufei and Schalck took first and second, respectively.
The most recent Boulder World Cup stop took place in Innsbruck, Austria. Making another consecutive podium appearance was Anraku, who earned a silver medal. His visits to the podium in 2025 are exceptional, and the consistency in doing so is uncommon.
Anraku has been an imposing competitor throughout the season, both in the Lead and Boulder categories. His performances placed him at No. 1 in the World Cup Rankings with 5,300 points. This was a spectacular season for Anraku, one of the strongest competitive climbers around.