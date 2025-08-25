Olympic Climber Shines in Final Event of North American Cup Series
The North American Cup Series (NACS) just wrapped up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where accomplished climbers gathered for a final chance at clinching a NACS victory this year. Salt Lake City marked the end of the 2025 series, featuring Lead and Speed climbing. As expected, the gripping competition was one for the books.
The NACS is an opportunity for climbers to compete at the top level without having to commit to the World Cup stage. Above all, participants will have the chance to continue developing their skills and hone in on their specialties.
This year, the NACS included six stops, starting in South Carolina, followed by Tennessee, Montreal, Colorado, Edmonton, and finally, Utah. Two remarkable athletes returned to competition over the weekend — Natalia Grossman and Nathaniel Coleman. Unsurprisingly, there was some uncertainty surrounding the two athletes, particularly Grossman, who had just been cleared to compete.
Natalia Grossman Shines in Salt Lake City
After undergoing surgery to repair her ACL and meniscus several months ago, 24-year-old American climber Natalia Grossman returned to competition over the weekend in Salt Lake City. Although she was cleared to lead climb, Grossman admitted on social media that trusting her body, specifically her knee, would be a challenge on its own.
Despite being required to step away from climbing for so long, Grossman left spectators in awe this weekend. Initially, it wasn't clear where Grossman would stand among her opponents after suffering such a dreadful injury. However, all doubts were put to rest early on — Grossman was back.
Grossman took the lead early on in the qualification round, but lost her momentum when the semifinals rolled around, where she landed in third place. In a swift effort to climb back on top, she committed to her route in the finals, ultimately securing the gold medal ahead of second-place athlete Zoe Yi.
"I didn't know what to expect coming into this competition," said Grossman, per USA Climbing. "I've never felt so nervous before a Qualification route in my life. The semifinal was frustrating... Going into finals, I was like, 'I have nothing to lose.'"
As devastating as injuries can be for athletes as talented as Grossman, it's reassuring to see her steadily work her way through the recovery process and come out on top. Next up for the young star will be the YETI National Championships in February. If she can claim gold immediately after returning, hopes are held high for her next performance in February.