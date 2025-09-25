Polish Climber Shatters Her Own Speed Record at IFSC World Championships
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships in Seoul, South Korea, are now in full swing. Each of the three climbing disciplines — Lead, Speed, and Boulder — is being featured, along with some of the most successful rock climbers in the world.
One of the most exhilarating experiences to take center stage at the event was Aleksandra Mirosław's record-breaking feat during the speed climbing finals. The bar was set incredibly high for the Polish star entering the competition, but unsurprisingly, she exceeded all expectations.
Aleksandra Mirosław Shatters Her Own Speed Climbing Record
Until now, the women's speed climbing world record stood at 6.06 seconds, set by Aleksandra Mirosław at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Just over one year later, Mirosław has shattered her own record and set a new fastest time of 6.03 seconds at the 2025 IFSC World Championships in Seoul. Needless to say, the 31-year-old climber clinched gold in the speed discipline. Two Chinese athletes — Deng Lijuan (6.22) and Zhou Yafei (6.34) — came in second and third place, respectively.
"I was in my zone. I never thought about the world record, I just focus on every single round for me the most important thing is the titles. I focus on winning and do my best. [The world record] was not my goal," Mirosław told Olympics.com following her competition.
Mirosław's victory marks her third Speed World Championships title — she also won in 2018 and 2019. As she explained, breaking the world record was not a priority of hers. Instead, she focused her energy on winning the title. Fortunately for Mirosław, she was able to bring both possibilities to fruition.
The men's world record is still held by 19-year-old American Sam Watson, who also broke his own record early this year. During the IFSC World Cup Bali in May, Watson scaled the wall in a shocking 4.64 seconds, shortly after nailing a 4.67-second record.
On Friday, the World Championships will continue with the men's Lead semifinals and finals. Once the weekend rolls around, the women's Boulder competition will take place on Saturday, and the men's Boulder event will take place on Sunday.
Each competition is available for on-demand viewing and live streaming on the official IFSC YouTube channel. There is still plenty of action and excitement surrounding the competition in Seoul, and perhaps more records that could also be smashed before the weekend is over.