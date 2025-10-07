Powerful Mount Everest Unleashes Rogue Storm, Trapping Hundreds
Caught in Everest’s Furry
Hundreds of trekkers were recently caught in a rogue storm on the eastern flank of mighty Mount Everest in Tibet. One hiker has died, over 200 trekkers remain stranded, while over 300 fortunate adventurers have been rescued. The ambivalent mountain, the highest in the world, proved once again a propensity to strike with unrelenting force at any moment, any time of year.
The blizzard generated vicious winds and pounding snowfall, creating untenable conditions. Many suffered from hypothermia due to exposure. According to the BBC, the trapped trekkers sit just outside the township of Qudang, at an elevation of approximately 16,000 feet.
The fall season on Mt. Everest has largely concluded. Two climbing teams, including American Tyler Andrews, who recently attempted a first speed record, were on Everest’s south side (Nepal), and one team remains on the North side (Tibet). Oscar-winning cinematographer Jimmy Chin leads that team, which includes skier Jim Morrison.
The group that encountered the treacherous storm was not attempting to climb Everest, but was trekking near Everest, far from the standard climbing routes.
Frightening Stories
Nature photographer Dong Shuchang reported to the BBC that he intended to capture Mount Everest from the Tibetan slopes when the storm interrupted their journey. "The lightning and thunderstorms would not stop. The snowfall was so heavy I could hardly sleep," Mr Dong explained. “Our windbreakers and raincoats were no match for the snow. We were all drenched," he said, adding that several people in his group of 20 showed signs of hypothermia.
Another woman told the BBC that her husband, who had been stuck in the snowstorm, was gradually descending the mountain, but the deep snow and slick ice had made his escape extremely perilous.
"Even for rescuers, it's not easy; they need to clear snow to make a path," said the woman, who declined to be named. "I hope my husband's team reaches [the rescue team] safely."
Mount Everest
The highest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest, stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, the iconic peak’s names – ‘Sagarmatha’ in Nepali and ‘Chomolungma’ in Tibetan, both translate to ‘Mother of the Universe’. The mountain’s mystery and spirit have captivated the imagination of mountaineers for generations, serving as a temple of worship and reverence for the people of the Himalayan region.
The history of climbing this giant dates back to the early 20th century. Sir George Mallory, remembered for his daring expeditions in the 1920s, was asked, ‘Why climb Mt. Everest?’, and replied, ‘Because it’s there. Mallory and his climbing partner, Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, never returned from their summit attempt in 1924, sparking a decades-long debate on whether they reached the summit or not.
The mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary, a New Zealander, and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the summit. They approached from the South Col (Southeast Ridge) – the route that became the most traveled route to the top of the world.