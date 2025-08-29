Professional Rock Climber Janja Garnbret Scales 100 Routes in 24 Hours
Slovenian athlete Janja Garnbret, 26, has become a notable figure within the rock climbing community. The two-time Olympian has excelled in the Lead and Boulder disciplines for several years, and even made a miraculous comeback this year at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup, where she clinched two gold medals in Innsbruck.
Her Olympic debut took place at the Tokyo 2020 Games — the first year that climbing became an official Olympic sport. As expected, she took home a stunning gold medal in the Women's Combined event. In Paris, although the sport climbing format was different, she claimed yet another gold medal in the Women's Boulder and Lead combined event.
2019 marked one of her most successful years yet, as she secured six consecutive Boulder titles and was named the overall winner of the Boulder World Cup. To further the awe, this was the same year in which she was named World Champion in Bouldering and Difficulty Climbing, as detailed on her Red Bull profile.
Still on the rise, despite her hiatus from competitive climbing earlier this year, Garnbret hasn't skipped a beat. In fact, her latest feat has her followers asking, "How is this possible?"
100 routes, 24 Hours, One Unwavering Climber
Last week, Janja Garnbret set out to reach a colossal goal of climbing 100 routes in 24 hours. The mere thought of such a challenge is overwhelming for most, but Garnbret had a motive behind what she was attempting to do. At the Slovenska Bistrica Climbing Center, the 26-year-old star participated in a charity event, raising over €61,000 for youth athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds.
As Garnbret wrote on Instagram:
"It was about pushing beyond limits for a greater purpose. Through exhaustion and burning hands, I kept going because every route carried meaning. And I wasn't alone. The energy of more than 2,200 people from 23 countries climbing, supporting, and sharing the mission made those 24 hours unforgettable. We climbed over 2,000 routes and 4.820 boulders. WOW!"
"When I topped the 100th route, I was completely drained, but also full of gratitude, of pride, of belief in what we can achieve when sport meets purpose."
While Garnbret admits to the tiring nature of the challenge, her motivation behind the effort undoubtedly helped keep her on track. Utilizing her platform and natural talent on the wall, combined with what appears to be, Garnbret has consistently served as a positive influence on the climbing community. Her 24-hour climbing marathon was a prime example of that — honestly, a job well done.